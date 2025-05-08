Louisiana-Based Startup Launches Touchless, At-Home Car Wash Service Amid Growing Industry Demand

SayNoMore Super Mobile Car Wash Showroom Killer Package Results Clean & Fresh Reset Package Results

The Future of Car Care Doesn’t Wait in Line—It Comes to You

We’ve created a system that’s fast, efficient, and designed to protect your vehicle’s shine—right at your doorstep.” — Tyjae, Owner, SayNoMore Super Mobile Car Wash

HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new entrant in the car care industry is offering a streamlined, tech-forward alternative to traditional car washes. SayNoMore Super Mobile Car Wash, founded by Louisiana entrepreneur Tyjae, delivers ceramic-enhanced, touchless car washing directly to customers’ homes—typically completing services in under two hours.SayNoMore operates without added travel, labor, or fuel fees. The service is fast becoming Louisiana’s go-to mobile car wash and ceramic detailing solution for drivers seeking convenience, surface-safe methods, and a high-end result—without the hassle of lines or physical wash locations.“We developed SayNoMore as a system designed for efficiency and safety,” said Tyjae. “We focus on protecting vehicle surfaces while minimizing time and hassle for customers.”A Growing Segment in a Shifting MarketRecent industry data places the global car wash market at over $15 billion, with mobile services among the fastest-growing segments. SayNoMore is riding this momentum, offering an appointment-based, touchless model tailored to the expectations of modern vehicle owners.Designed for scalability and high repeat use, the company is preparing to expand into additional metro areas and is in discussions with investors and strategic partners. With low overhead, high delivery efficiency, and a direct-to-consumer model, SayNoMore aligns with larger trends in on-demand vehicle care and mobile service economies.Customer Feedback Reflects Demand for ChangeCustomer Ryan Petit shared his experience:“I was seriously impressed with SayNoMore Super Mobile Car Wash. The service was professional and convenient. My car looked and smelled like new when they finished. I’ll definitely be booking again.”Flexible Packages for Today’s Vehicle OwnersSayNoMore offers four curated service tiers, designed for convenience, condition, and lifestyle:• Drive-Thru Wash Killer – For customers seeking a fast, high-quality touchless wash at home—no more waiting in lines.• Clean & Fresh Reset – A convenient at-home refresh for both the interior and exterior.• Fresh Lot Finish – Ideal for used car owners or those preserving vehicle value with light detailing.• Showroom Killer – The ultimate home-based detail for luxury, enthusiast, or high-value vehicles.All services are available for all vehicles, though well-maintained vehicles ensure faster service and consistent results.Service Areas & Expansion StrategySayNoMore currently operates in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Livingston, Jefferson, Ascension, Washington, St. James, and St. John the Baptist Parishes. With early traction in these markets, the company is preparing to expand into larger urban zones throughout Louisiana and beyond.About SayNoMore Super Mobile Car WashSayNoMore Super Mobile Car Wash is a Louisiana-based, on-demand car care company offering touchless, ceramic-enhanced washes and detailing at home. Founded by Tyjae, the service has already completed multiple washes in its first few months, with zero added travel or labor fees. Designed for speed, safety, and surface protection, SayNoMore is scaling quickly to meet demand across Louisiana and future metro markets.Learn more at: [ www.saynomoremobilecarwash.com

