South Florida Pop-Punk Band ‘Give It Up’ Captures the Free-Spirited Soul of Antigua in New ‘Island Time’ Music Video

Island Time Official Music Video Cover Image

The Music Video Shines a Light On Merging Music and Travel, all While Celebrating Local Talent, Iconic Landmarks, and the Laid-Back Magic of the Caribbean.

This project is about both music and travel. To feel alive and celebrate the simple joys of life on vacation. Antigua lets you do exactly that—and that’s the feeling we poured into Island Time.” — Sean Gordon

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a celebration of pure leisure, culture, and connection, South Florida-based pop-punk band Give It Up known for its high-energy performances, infectious melodies, and vibrant fusion of punk rock influences with contemporary pop has partnered with the people, landscapes, and spirit of Antigua to launch " Island Time "—a feel-good anthem and vibrant music video that captures the very essence of vacation.Building on the momentum of their debut singles, which include standout tracks like "All My Fault" and "No One Told Me", Give It Up continues to evolve their signature blend of South Florida punk energy and catchy, singable hooks. Known for their dynamic live shows and head bopping music, the band has become a staple in the South Florida music scene, earning a loyal fan base through their high-energy performances and authentic sound. "Island Time" marks a new chapter in their journey, channeling their love for fun, connection, and sun-soaked freedom into a song that’s both a celebration and an invitation.Written and performed by Give It Up—Sean Gordon (vocals/bass), Dave Ferreira (guitar/vocals), Ron Griguts (drums), and Brian Midkiff (lead guitar)—the original song merges the energy of South Florida’s pop-punk roots with the easy vibes of island life, creating a dynamic soundtrack to what it feels like to truly let go and embrace "vacation mode." With every verse, the band weaves together two cultures that unite in a shared love of good times, good people, and unforgettable adventures.Filmed entirely on location, the music video spotlights some of Antigua and Barbuda’s most iconic sites, including Devil’s Bridge National Park, Shirley Heights, Block House Lookout Point, and the Donkey Sanctuary. In one of the video’s most memorable scenes, Give It Up is seen playing directly in front of Antigua’s crystal-clear waters, guitars in hand, with waves lapping around them, perfectly capturing the spirit of "Island Time". Against this breathtaking backdrop and campaign is a collaboration with Elite Island Resorts inviting travelers to experience Antigua’s rich history, natural beauty, and laid-back spirit through a lively, authentic lens."We wanted to capture the true spirit of Antigua—its rhythm, its people, and its incredible energy," said Sean Gordon of Give It Up. "This project is about both music and travel. It’s about finding that freedom to feel alive, be yourself, and celebrate the simple joys of life while on vacation. Antigua lets you do exactly that—and that’s the feeling we poured into ‘Island Time.’"The video also features stunning scenes from two of Antigua’s premier resorts: The Verandah Antigua and Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, both part of the renowned Elite Island Resorts collection. With sweeping turquoise waters, lush tropical gardens, and a signature laid-back elegance, these resorts provided the perfect canvas for the band’s story of easy-going island living.Elite Island Resorts partnered with Give It Up to showcase not just the beauty of their properties, but the broader, organic spirit of Antigua itself. Importantly, many of the faces in the music video are local Antiguans and Miami-based creatives—real people whose authenticity shines through every frame, reinforcing the campaign’s commitment to celebrating community, culture, and connection.The video was edited by acclaimed MTV VMA winner Michael Garcia, known for his work with artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Jason Derulo, Kodak Black, and Sting. Garcia’s signature editing style, marked by immersive, cinematic pacing and emotionally resonant imagery, elevates the "Island Time" video to a visual celebration of both music and destination.The music video officially launched with a VIP Invite-Only "Island Time" Video Release Party on Friday, May 2, 2025 at Anchors Aweigh Dive Bar in Deerfield Beach, FL — paying homage to the band’s authentic musical roots. The well-attended event featured live performances by Give It Up and local band Tiger Sunset.The band will make additional appearances in the coming weeks, continuing to show the love for Antigua and its vibrant culture—all while delivering the incredible high-energy live performance Give It Up is famous for."We hope this song inspires people to find their own "Island Time" — wherever they are in Antigua." said Dave Ferreira of Give It Up.Island Time Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hnq8llDJhFU Give It Up Promotional Images: https://laurencebasham.smugmug.com/Give-It-Up-Promo-Shots/n-vDGDm5

Island Time Official Music Video

