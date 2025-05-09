Addressing the Rise of Mold Biotoxin Illnesses Amid Extreme Weather: A Metabolic Approach to Healing

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), a debilitating condition often triggered by mold exposure, affects millions of Americans—many of whom remain undiagnosed. With rising extreme weather events such as Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the risk of mold growth and subsequent biotoxin exposure has intensified, making the need for awareness and effective treatment more critical than ever. Michael Rothman, MD, a leader in Functional and Metabolic Medicine, offers an innovative, science-driven approach to diagnosing and addressing biotoxin-related illnesses.

How Extreme Weather Events Increase the Risk of Biotoxin Illness

Hurricane Helene (September 2024) delivered up to 29 inches of rain to parts of North Carolina, flooding previously safe areas. Similarly, Hurricane Milton (October 2024) caused extensive water damage across Florida, creating ideal conditions for mold growth and elevating the risk of CIRS and other biotoxin-related illnesses.

“When floodwaters recede, the health risks often remain hidden,” explains Dr. Rothman. “Many people experience unexplained symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, or respiratory issues after water damage in their homes, but don’t connect these symptoms to biotoxin exposure.”

A Personalized Metabolic Approach to Overcoming Biotoxin Illness

Biotoxin illnesses like CIRS occur when harmful toxins trigger persistent inflammation in genetically predisposed individuals. Dr. Rothman’s Functional and Metabolic Medicine Approach stands apart by addressing these conditions at their root cause, offering a personalized, science-driven path to healing. His approach includes:

* Comprehensive evaluations to identify systemic imbalances and environmental triggers

* Metabolic detoxification programs to safely eliminate harmful toxins

* Personalized lifestyle and dietary strategies to reduce inflammation and restore overall well-being

Dr. Rothman’s passion for treating CIRS is informed not only by his clinical expertise but also by his personal experience with mold exposure. His journey offers him unique insight into the challenges faced by patients, allowing him to deliver compassionate, scientifically rigorous care tailored to each individual.

How to Recognize the Signs of Biotoxin Illness

Persistent fatigue, brain fog, respiratory issues, and chronic inflammation could be signs of biotoxin exposure. If you’re experiencing these symptoms, you may be among the millions affected by mold and other environmental toxins.

Left untreated, these symptoms can significantly impact your quality of life. Dr. Rothman’s expertise and personalized treatment plans focus on addressing the metabolic imbalances at the root of these conditions, helping patients reclaim their health.

Learn More About How Biotoxin Exposure Could Be Impacting Your Health

If you or someone you know has experienced persistent health challenges following exposure to water-damaged environments, it may be time to explore the connection to biotoxins and mold.

Dr. Rothman’s Functional and Metabolic Medicine Approach offers a personalized path to clarity and relief. Call the office at 732-268-7663 or complete this form to schedule a free 15-minute consultation and take the first step toward understanding and addressing the root cause of your symptoms.

