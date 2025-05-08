Florida Fire Management Pioneer Blazes Path To Prestigious National Recognition

Pioneer Blazes Path To Prestigious National Recognition

32399, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin Carter of Attack One Fire Management Services Captures Dual SBA Awards as State and District Rural Small Business Owner of the YearIn a remarkable achievement highlighting excellence in environmental stewardship and business leadership, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has crowned Kevin Carter, founder and owner of Attack One Fire Management Services, Inc., as the 2025 Rural Small Business Owner of the Year for both the State of Florida and the North Florida District. Carter's groundbreaking work in fire ecology and his company's transformative impact on Southeastern landscapes have earned him this prestigious dual recognition."This award represents the culmination of our unwavering commitment to protecting and revitalizing the fire-dependent ecosystems that are vital to our region's environmental health," said Carter. "To receive this level of recognition from the SBA is not just an honor for me personally, but a powerful validation of our entire team's dedication to combining professional excellence with environmental responsibility."Carter's visionary approach to fire management services has revolutionized how controlled burns and ecological restoration are implemented across the Southeast, balancing critical safety considerations with the ecological benefits of prescribed fire.The SBA will honor Carter's achievements at a high-profile awards ceremony at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville on Friday, May 9, 2025, as part of the nationwide celebration of National Small Business Week. This prestigious event showcases the invaluable contributions of America's most innovative entrepreneurs and small business owners.The annual SBA selection process identifies extraordinary business leaders from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories who demonstrate exceptional achievement in business growth, community involvement, and economic impact.Small business owners and entrepreneurs nationwide can participate in the free national virtual summit on May 6-7, featuring exclusive workshops led by industry experts, strategic networking opportunities, and essential resources designed to accelerate business growth and sustainability.For complete information about National Small Business Week events and to view the comprehensive list of 2025 award recipients, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw

