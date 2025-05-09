Tradier Unveils Extended Hours Trading for SPX, XSP, and VIX Options and Pro-Level Tools

Extended hours TRADIER Extended hours TRADIER

Tradier focused on Empowering Active Traders with Flexibility, Global Access creates a key capability for its customers

Tradier provides access to strategic trading windows typically unavailable on most retail platforms. Traders can now respond to market-moving events both before and after the trading sessions,”” — Dan Raju, CEO of Tradier

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tradier, a leading brokerage platform focussed on active options and algorithmic traders, today announced the launch of Extended Hours Trading for SPX , XSP, and VIX options. Available from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST, this new capability is made possible through an expanded partnership with the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe).This feature empowers traders to act on early market signals and late-breaking developments, enabling them to trade on their own terms. By integrating Cboe’s Global Trading Hours (GTH), Tradier provides access to strategic trading windows typically unavailable on most retail platforms.“We are excited to offer our clients greater flexibility with Extended Hours Trading, allowing them to respond to market-moving events both before and after the traditional trading session,” said Dan Raju, CEO of Tradier. “This enhancement helps us deliver the tools that active traders need to execute their strategies effectively in a fast-paced environment.”Key Features of Tradier’s Extended Hours Trading● More Time to Trade:Tradier clients can now place orders on SPX, XSP, and VIX options as early as 8:00 AM EST and trade through 5:00 PM EST. For same-day expirations, trading concludes at 4:00 PM EST .● Smarter Order Management :Good-Til-Canceled (GTC) orders entered before 8:00 AM EST are automatically activated at 8:10 AM EST, eliminating the need for manual resets.● Global Access :Tradier’s global account onboarding allows traders worldwide to access U.S. markets during extended hours, offering flexibility to trade from anywhere in the world.Built for Active Options and API TradersTradier’s platform is purpose-built for options traders and algorithmic developers, offering tiered plans—Lite, Pro, and Pro Plus—that scale with a trader’s needs. The Pro and Pro Plus plans feature:● Advanced Tools:Access to real-time risk management tools, advanced charting, and customizable order types.● API-Ready Infrastructure:Ideal for algorithmic traders, with developer-friendly APIs supporting rapid deployment of automated strategies and over 1 billion API calls per month .● Strategy Optimization:Tools like “What-If” analysis with Probability of Profit, custom deviation metrics, and the ability to save and edit trading scenarios.Whether you’re managing complex multi-leg spreads manually or executing high-frequency strategies via API, Tradier’s platform is tailored to support your trading style.A Platform That Goes BeyondThe tradier Core innovations include:● 2.6B+ API Calls Monthly: Powering high-frequency and algorithmic trading at scale● Advanced Options Suite: Visual spread builders, in-depth options chains, and real-time risk analytics● Streamlined Multi-Leg Trading: Reduce trade setup from 10 steps to just 2–3 clicks● Seamless Cross-Device Access: Trade from Web, Mobile, or the Pro desktop platform● Dedicated Support: Licensed professionals based in Charlotte, NC, ready to assistWith an ecosystem of 100+ third-party platforms, Tradier enables traders to build, automate, and execute strategies with precision—on their own terms.

TREDIER

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.