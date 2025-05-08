SEDA Experts Expands its Capital Markets Practice

SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that D. Scott Warman joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that D. Scott Warman joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Scott Warman has extensive experience as a Treasurer at a leading US financial institution,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Scott Warman is the former Treasurer at M&T Bank with over 30 years of experience in treasury management and financial leadership. Throughout his career, he has played a critical role in strengthening financial soundness, navigating complex market environments, and implementing innovative risk and liquidity management frameworks.

Mr. Warman most recently served as Senior Executive Vice President & Treasurer at M&T Bank, where he was responsible for overseeing asset/liability management, funding and liquidity, investment and derivative portfolio management, and capital markets trading. As a key member of the bank’s Operating Committee, he played a pivotal role in shaping M&T’s strategic direction and ensuring financial resilience.

During his tenure, Mr. Warman successfully guided the bank through multiple major financial disruptions, including the Great Financial Crisis, the 2020 pandemic, and the 2023 market disruption. Under his leadership, M&T’s balance sheet consistently ranked in the top quartile among peers, reflecting his expertise in risk mitigation, balance sheet optimization, and liquidity management.

Beyond his financial expertise, Mr. Warman is a recognized leader in talent development and organizational leadership. He designed and implemented a structured Leadership Development framework within the Treasury Division, accelerating professional growth and fostering a culture of collaboration and influence.

Mr. Warman was actively engaged in both the financial and academic communities. He served as a director and trustee of the University at Buffalo Foundation and was a member of UB’s Investment Committee. He had also been an adjunct professor at UB and had twice been invited to lead case studies at Harvard Business School. Additionally, he was a permanent member and former president of the National Asset Liability Management Association (NALMA) and served as President of the Regional Bank Treasurers Group.

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

