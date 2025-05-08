Latest Report Links Continued Sports Participation to Women’s Career Advancement

The report reveals a correlation between continued athletic engagement and career advancement for women, therefore contributing to a career boost.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women's sports are experiencing unprecedented visibility and momentum in 2025. But you don’t need to be an elite athlete to reap the benefits of sport.

The cultivation of resilience, discipline, and self-confidence is part of the career boost that propels women leaders forward by better equipping them to overcome barriers and seize opportunities, according to The Prosperity Project’s recently released report Game Changer: The Career-Boosting Impact of Sports for Women in Leadership.

Previous studies have shown that women in leadership roles are more likely to have athletic backgrounds, but there remains a gap in understanding the specific advantages that sports participation offers. The Game Changer report reveals a strong correlation between continued athletic engagement and career advancement, showing that women in senior executive roles are significantly more likely to be currently participating in sports. It also finds that women in middle management, on the other hand, are more likely to identify as former athletes, suggesting that reduced engagement in physical activity over time may be linked to slower career progression. Sustained participation in sports or physical activity therefore contributes to a career boost.

“Studies like this show us that encouraging employee participation in physical activity, addressing childcare needs, and designing leadership training and mentorship around sports skills, is not only good for women but also good for business. We have the opportunity to do more to encourage women to get active and break down any barriers, especially in marginalized communities,” said Julie Savard-Shaw, Executive Director of The Prosperity Project

Quotes

“At KPMG in Canada, our commitment to women’s equity is rooted in the belief that the development, advancement, and representation of women in the workplace is critical, not only to our success as a firm, but to overall economic and societal prosperity. Our collaboration with The Prosperity Project and Laura Nashman, a doctoral student, athlete and CEO, uncovers the role of sports and athletic participation in developing confidence and resilience in women, propelling them to professional leadership in the face of workplace and societal barriers. We are pleased to collaborate with The Prosperity Project to deliver this report, with the hope of inspiring our clients and community members to consider these findings in the context of their own organizations and talent development practices.”

-Silvia Gonzalez-Zamora

Global Social Sustainability Partner

Canada National Corporate Citizenship Practice Leader

“As an athlete, I learned that dedication, resilience, and teamwork are the key to achieving any goal. The Prosperity Project’s research highlights how these same qualities from sports can empower women to break barriers in corporate leadership. By fostering an environment where women can thrive both on the field and in the boardroom, we pave the way for a more equitable and prosperous future for everyone.”

-Tessa Virtue

Olympic & World Champion; Executive Advisor, Deloitte

Other key findings:

• Women tend to display weaker self-confidence and greater self-consciousness compared to men from an early age; sports may serve as an antidote to this.

• The considerable benefits sports offer highlights an avenue through which communities, educational institutions, sports organizations, workplaces, and government can contribute to women’s equity and representation in leadership roles.

About The Prosperity Project

The Prosperity Project has a mission to identify and eliminate the barriers and biases that impede women’s success; limiting their, and Canada’s, opportunities for increased prosperity. The Prosperity Project envisions a future where empowered women not only overcome obstacles to leadership but also actively contribute to the innovation and sustainable growth of diverse industries across the nation.

Visit The Prosperity Project: www.canadianprosperityproject.ca



