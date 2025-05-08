Paul Schaus of CCG Catalyst Consulting Named Among Top 25 Financial Services Consultants and Leaders of 2025

Paul Schaus of CCG Catalyst recognized for guiding banks, credit unions, and fintechs through transformations and fostering innovation in financial services.

It reflects our team’s dedication to empowering clients with strategies that drive sustainable success, particularly for community banks navigating a complex landscape.” — Paul Schaus

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- also the Founder of the Bankers Fintech Council, has been named one of The Top 25 Financial Services Consultants and Leaders of 2025 by The Consulting Report . This prestigious recognition celebrates Schaus’ leadership in guiding banks, credit unions, and fintechs through digital transformations, fostering innovation in payments, and enhancing technology integration.With over 30 years of experience, Paul Schaus has positioned CCG Catalyst as a premier strategic partner, serving over 600 clients across the U.S. and some global clients representing South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The firm provides strategic guidance on business planning, core modernization, payments, digital transformation, de novo banking, mergers and acquisitions, and technology utilization. CCG Catalyst is a recognized thought leader, producing high-impact research on AI in banking, digital transformation, and core modernization, led by Partner Kate Drew. With over 15 years of financial services research experience, Drew authors influential research reports, including “Generative AI in Banking: Today, Tomorrow, and Beyond” and “Core Modernization 2024: The Next-Generation Opportunity,” shaping industry trends and client strategies. Her work has been cited by major publications, enhancing CCG Catalyst’s reputation as an industry authority. The firm also excels in managing complex core system conversions, ensuring seamless transitions for clients from community banks to complex regional banks.“This recognition from The Consulting Report is a tremendous honor,” said Paul Schaus. “It reflects our team’s dedication to empowering clients with strategies that drive sustainable success, particularly for community banks navigating a complex landscape. We are committed to transforming challenges into opportunities for growth in the financial services industry.”The Bankers Fintech Council, founded by Schaus, is a collaborative platform that bridges traditional financial institutions and fintech innovators. Its purpose is to foster partnerships, share knowledge, and drive innovation by addressing challenges like regulatory compliance, technology integration, and market competition. The Council hosts forums, workshops, and networking events, enabling members to co-develop solutions that enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. This aligns with Schaus’ vision of a cohesive financial ecosystem where community banks and fintechs collaborate to deliver value.Reflecting its tagline, “Strategy. Validation. Execution.,” CCG Catalyst offers subject matter expertise to the financial services industry, including banks, credit unions, and fintechs. Leveraging a deep understanding of the fintech-banking fusion, the firm provides specialized advice on strategy development, technology evaluations, mergers and acquisitions, core conversions, and fintech U.S. marketplace expansion. With headquarters in Phoenix, AZ, and an office in New York City, CCG Catalyst delivers impactful results globally, using data-driven analysis to help clients achieve their goals.As an industry veteran, Schaus continually engages with congressional representatives and regulatory agencies to address critical issues impacting community and regional banks, ensuring their resilience and competitiveness. The Consulting Report highlights that awardees are shaping financial institutions’ ability to adapt in a world driven by new technology, regulations, and consumer expectations, with Schaus emerging as a trusted resource for transformative change. The 2025 list honors leaders driving change in an industry facing technological and regulatory shifts. Honorees like Schaus, alongside Ashwin Adarkar of McKinsey & Company and Isabelle Santenac of EY, are helping institutions modernize and deliver value. Schaus’ leadership in the Bankers Fintech Council amplifies his impact, fostering collaboration that enhances client adaptability, especially for community banks seeking to compete in a digital era.About CCG Catalyst ConsultingCCG Catalyst Consulting is the trusted catalyst for transformation in the financial services industry. The firm empowers banks, credit unions, and fintechs with robust strategies and collaborative solutions. CCG Catalyst offers expertise in core modernization, digital transformation, payments, mergers and acquisitions, and fintech partnerships. With a proven track record of serving over 600 clients across the U.S. and select global clients in South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, from offices in Phoenix, AZ, and New York City, CCG Catalyst drives innovation through thought leadership and strategic alliances.For more information, visit https://www.ccgcatalyst.com For Media Inquiries: Phone: +1-480-744-2240 Corporate Office: 2375 East Camelback Road, Suite 405, Phoenix, AZ 85016

