Secretary’s Message – New State Laws Will Help Protect Public Lands and the Chesapeake Bay

May 8, 2025

DNR staff tour Cypress Branch State Park in Kent County, currently the newest Maryland State Park. Maryland DNR photo.

Now that the Maryland General Assembly legislative session has ended, the Department of Natural Resources is working to act on the laws they have passed.

I wanted to thank the team at the Department who dedicated countless hours providing information to state legislators on the numerous bills that impact our work to improve ecological, social, and economic outcomes for all Marylanders.

And of course DNR appreciates the work of our elected leaders in the legislature for providing resources to support those efforts.

Among the numerous laws passed during this session, I want to highlight two that have particular impact on DNR’s work

Governor Wes Moore introduced and the legislature approved the Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act, which is scheduled to take effect July 1. This omnibus bill builds upon years of legislation on a variety of differing policy areas related to the Chesapeake Bay – from agriculture to aquaculture.

The law enables DNR to create longer contracts with regenerative farmers on public lands. The idea is to create pathways for new farmers to enter the agriculture industry and farm in a way that improves soil health and produces nutritious food. The hope is that by expanding this sustainable method of farming in Maryland, we can reduce excess nitrogen and phosphorus runoff in agricultural areas. The bill will also create Maryland Department of Agriculture’s new LEEF program–or Leaders in Environmentally Engaged Farming–which will enable MDA to score farms based on their conservation and economic development practices in a similar way that the LEED building program scores energy-efficient structures. This bill also streamlines the fishery management process in the state and will enable commercial seafood harvesters to use ike jime processing methods, creating new economic opportunities for Maryland’s independent seafood producers.

Also passed and signed is the Public Lands Bill, which becomes effective Oct. 1. This important bill includes provisions to tie state land purchases with new DNR jobs to manage newly acquired public lands such as properties for state parks, state forests, and natural resources management areas. It also enables DNR to partner with an affiliated nonprofit or nonprofits to fundraise for state parks, wildlife management areas, state forests and our law enforcement agency in a similar manner to how the National Park Service works with the National Park Foundation.

Given constraints in the state budget and the current unreliability of federal resources, this type of direct support will help supplement the Department’s efforts to make public lands welcoming and enjoyable for all visitors. The bill also provides for operational efficiency and flexibility with both Program Open Space Stateside and Program Open Space Local—dedicated funds that directly support land acquisition and conservation by state and local governments, land trusts, and other nonprofit partners.

DNR’s first and foremost partnership is with the people of Maryland. Ensuring that our laws protect the people’s interests through natural resource protection, conservation, and enhancement is our top priority. I want to extend my thanks, again, to the legislators, environmental advocates, nonprofit partners, and the hard-working team at the Department who aided in that effort this year.

Josh Kurtz is Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.