Arteriovenous Malformations Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Arteriovenous Malformations Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

It will grow to $4.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The arteriovenous malformations avm market is witnessing strong growth, with its global market size projected to increase from $2.88 billion in 2024 to $3.11 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. The significant growth seen in recent years is attributed to various factors, including the increasing prevalence of arteriovenous malformations, growing incidence of neurological or brain disorders, the mounting need for better treatment for rare diseases, increased government support for research and development, and the rising business sector.

What Is The Future Projection For The Arteriovenous Malformations Market?

The arteriovenous malformations market is set to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $4.13 billion by 2029, translating into a CAGR of 7.4%. The key trends set to influence the market during the forecast period encompass advancements in microsurgical techniques, innovations in catheter technology, progress in medical technology, and advancements in minimally invasive surgeries. Additionally, rising usage of gene therapy, increasing demand for advanced medical technology and quality healthcare, an uptick in the consumption of neurological drugs coupled with the growing aging population factors will contribute to market expansion.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21888&type=smp

What Is Driving The Arteriovenous Malformations Market Growth Forward?

A significant driver of the Arteriovenous Malformations market is the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. These procedures, which are performed using small incisions or catheter-based techniques, are designed to reduce trauma, decrease recovery time, and minimize complications. Such procedures are becoming increasingly popular due to faster recovery times, as they entail smaller incisions, causing less damage to tissues and thus reducing healing time. For example, in September 2023, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that a total of 25,442,640 cosmetic minimally invasive procedures were performed, representing a 7% growth in minimally invasive treatments for both genders in 2023.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/arteriovenous-malformations-global-market-report

Rising Investment In Biotechnology: Another Catalyst For Growth

The increase in investment in biotechnology is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the Arteriovenous Malformations market. Biotechnology involves the use of biological processes, organisms, or systems to develop products and technologies for healthcare. Investments in biotechnology are growing due to advancements in gene editing technologies such as CRISPR, which enable precise genetic modifications, leading to innovations in medicine.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Arteriovenous Malformations Market?

The arteriovenous malformations market hosts several major companies, including Johnson And Johnson Services Inc., Siemens AG, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N V, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc, Cedars-Sinai, Penn Medicine, Terumo Corporation, Eisai Co Ltd, Cook Medical LLC, Elekta AB, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Penumbra Inc., Max Healthcare, RWJBarnabas Health, Balt LLC, Booking Health GmbH, Duke University Health System, and Shape Memory Medical Inc.

What Are The Latest Advancements In The Arteriovenous Malformations Market?

Fresh advancements in the field primarily revolve around technological innovations like liquid embolic system procedural sets. These aim to streamline treatment procedures and enhance patient outcomes. The liquid embolic system procedural set is a pre-assembled, sterilized kit containing all the crucial components for delivering liquid embolic agents for treating vascular abnormalities like arteriovenous malformations AVMs. For instance, in March 2024, CERENOVUS Inc., a Johnson and Johnson MedTech company, launched the TRUFILL n-BCA liquid embolic system procedural set.

The Segments That Shape The Arteriovenous Malformations Market

The arteriovenous malformations market can be segmented based on the following:

1 By Type: True Arteriovenous Malformation, Occult Or Cryptic, Cavernous Malformations, Venous Malformation, Hemangioma, Dural Fistula, Other Types

2 By Diagnosis: Physical examination, Brain Scans, Other Diagnosis

3 By Treatment: Endovascular Embolization, Neurosurgery

4 By Age Group: Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients

5 By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research laboratories, Other End-Users

What Is The Regional Analysis Of The Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the arteriovenous malformations market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/minimal-invasive-surgery-devices-global-market-report

Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transdermal-skin-patche-global-market-report

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2025

http://thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-growth-promoters-and-performance-enhancers-global-market-report



About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company boasts a repository of over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies. It prides itself on comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides valuable data that helps you to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.