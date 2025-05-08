Crittora Announces ARC for AWS:Fully Automated TLS Cert Management for the Security Certificate Authority Compliance Era

Crittora launches ARC for AWS: automated TLS cert management to streamline compliance, prevent outages, and reduce manual security tasks.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crittora, an AWS Partner and emerging leader in encryption and security automation, today announced the release of ARC (Automated Rotating Certificates) the industry's first fully automated TLS/SSL certificate management solution. Focused specifically for use with Amazon Web Services (AWS), ARC introduces truly compliant, hands-free certificate discovery, rotation and one-click incident response.The Urgency Behind ARCTLS/SSL certificate lifespans are shrinking from 398 days to as few as 10 days. This shift creates a more than 4X increase in rotations—putting overwhelming pressure on DevSecOps teams and increasing risk across enterprise environments. ARC addresses these challenges with a one-time setup that delivers perpetual automation, compliance, and security.ARC: Built for the 90/47/10 Cert Lifespan Future—TodayARC is already aligned with:Google's 90-day mandate (early 2026)Apple's 47-day TLS standard (early 2029)10-day Zero Trust best practices to combat threats like quantum-era attacksWith ARC, organizations can find all endpoints, ensure continuous compliance, and automate rotations on any schedule—daily, weekly, or monthly—without touching a cert again.Zero-Touch TLSReal-Time Discovery – Instantly map all TLS/SSL certificates across AWS.Perpetual Rotation – Eliminate expiry risk and manual errors.Built-In Compliance – Supports PCI DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA.One-Touch Incident Response – Instantly rotate all certificatesDevSecOps Efficiency – Cut certificate overhead by up to 90%.Quantum-Resilient – Defends against "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" risks.Why AWS?Built natively on AWS's serverless architecture, ARC integrates seamlessly with services like AWS KMS, CloudFront, API Gateway, and ELB—delivering unmatched scale, uptime, and zero-touch deployment.A Word from Crittora"Many current CLM tools aren't truly automated" said Erik Rowan, CEO of Crittora. "DevSecOps teams just end up managing a new platform. We mean it when we say ARC is the first truly 'hands-free' solution making you ready for tomorrow's standards right now.About Crittora:We exist to simplify the complexity of quantum ready security, making cloud-based solutions easy and accessible to everyone.AvailabilitySchedule a 15 minute demo click here or start a free trial at www.crittora.com/arc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.