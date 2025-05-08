Artificial Intelligence ai Vulnerability Scanning Market Report 2025: Tracking Market Size, Trends, And Growth Factors

Artificial Intelligence(AI) Vulnerability Scanning Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence ai Vulnerability Scanning Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The artificial intelligence AI vulnerability scanning market size has grown rapidly in recent years and this pace is set to continue. The market will grow from $2.61 billion in 2024 to $3.07 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing adoption of cloud computing services, rising volume of cyberattacks, expansion of digital transformation initiatives, growth in regulatory compliance requirements, and increasing demand for real-time threat detection solutions.

What Does the Future Hold for the AI Vulnerability Scanning Market?

Looking to the near future, the artificial intelligence AI vulnerability scanning market is expected to see rapid growth. Cannily, the market will grow to $5.75 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.0%. This predicted growth can be attributed to increasing focus on predictive analytics for vulnerability management, growing demand for artificial intelligence-driven security in autonomous systems, a rising reliance on AI to address cybersecurity skill shortages, and accelerated investment in artificial intelligence-based security research and development.

Predicted trends in the forecast period include advancement in artificial intelligence-powered autonomous vulnerability scanners, integration of generative artificial intelligence, advancement in explainable artificial intelligence, integration of artificial intelligence scanners, and the development of lightweight artificial intelligence scanning solutions.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21890&type=smp

What is Driving This Market Growth?

The growth of the artificial intelligence AI vulnerability scanning market is predominantly driven by the rising number of cyber-attacks. With each malicious attempt to compromise, damage, or gain unauthorized access to computer systems, networks, or data, the need for AI vulnerability scanning progresses. The rising sophistication of hacking techniques and the continuous development of advanced malware that can bypass traditional security measures and exploit system vulnerabilities more effectively supports the crucial role of AI vulnerability scanning.

Artificial intelligence AI vulnerability scanning provides cyber security when hackers manipulate its automated detection capabilities to systematically identify security weaknesses. For example, in February 2023, the Australian Cyber Security Centre reported 76,000 cybercrime incidents in 2022, a 13% increase from the previous year. Therefore, it's clear that the rising number of cyber-attacks is a key driver for the AI vulnerability scanning market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligenceai-vulnerability-scanning-global-market-report

Who are the Key Players in AI Vulnerability Scanning Market?

The artificial intelligenceAI vulnerability scanning market is characterized by several major companies. These include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Synopsys Inc., Fortinet Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., QualiTest Group, Trend Micro Inc., OPTIV Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Tenable Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., ESET LLC, Qualys Inc., Secureworks Inc., Darktrace Plc, SentinelOne Inc., McAfee Corp., Bitdefender SRL, Checkmarx Ltd.

What are the Significant Market Trends?

Leading companies in the artificial intelligence AI vulnerability scanning market are focusing on developing proactive security solutions for AI and large language models to detect and mitigate vulnerabilities, thereby preventing adversarial attacks. For example, in September 2024, a US-based cybersecurity company introduced AI Aware, a state-of-the-art proactive security solution designed to enhance the protection of artificial intelligence AI systems and large language models LLMs.

How is the AI Vulnerability Scanning Market Segmented?

The market consists of several segments and subsegments:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, Predictive Analytics

3 By Deployment Type: On Premises, Cloud Based, Hybrid

4 By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Size Enterprise, Large Enterprises

5 By End Users: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Government And Defence, Information Technology and Telecommunication, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Software Type: AI-Powered Vulnerability Scanners, Cloud-Based Vulnerability Scanning Software, Network Security Scanning Tools, Application Security Scanning Software, Endpoint Vulnerability Scanners

2 By Services Type: Managed Vulnerability Scanning Services, Penetration Testing Services, Security Assessment & Consulting, Incident Response Services, Compliance & Risk Management Services

What are the Regional Insights?

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence vulnerability scanning market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the artificial intelligenceAI vulnerability scanning market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-remote-patient-monitoring-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Respiratory Diseases Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-respiratory-diseases-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-video-surveillance-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. With 1,500,000 datasets, the in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.