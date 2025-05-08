Teysha supports record-breaking Everest attempt with biodegradable eyewear

Photo Credit: ThruDark

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOUR former special forces soldiers will challenge both speed and environmental records on the world’s highest mountain this May with Teysha Technologies supplying groundbreaking technologies, such as biodegradable equipment for the climb.The expedition, named ‘Mission: Everest’ will attempt to reach the mountain’s summit and return home in just one week, in comparison with the standard two-month climbing period. The mission will highlight the positive contribution of the veteran’s community and their welfare, and raise resources for a number of Armed Forces and Veterans’ charities.By significantly shortening the expedition timeline, the climb is set to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated one-third by limiting time at Base Camp, eliminating methane by not using yaks to carry supplies, and cutting food consumption and human waste to just 10% of that generated by a typical ascent.Mount Everest currently faces serious pollution challenges: one study discovered microplastics in 53 of 56 snow samples collected at Everest Base Camp, likely originating from the clothing and equipment of climbers, while an estimated 50 tonnes of rubbish has been left on the mountain over the past six decades.To further enhance its sustainability mission, Teysha Technologies is supplying the mountaineers with high-performance, biodegradable sunglasses - its debut product from a forthcoming line of adventure clothing and equipment. Made from the company's proprietary plant-based polymers, these specialised eyewear pieces can withstand temperatures as low as -40°C while maintaining optical clarity and protection against harsh mountain conditions.While conventional plastic can take up to 500 years to decompose, Teysha’s equipment will break down into its constituent non-harmful organic materials.The team will also be equipped with ThruDark summit suits and gear, engineered from durable, high-performance materials—including innovative fabrics made from recycled sources including discarded fishing nets, helping to combat ocean pollution and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.The Mission: Everest team is comprised of two SAS and two SBS former soldiers, Kevin Godlington, Veterans Minister Colonel Al Carns, Major Garth Miller, and Anthony "Staz" Stazicker.The expedition’s ambitious goal is to raise £1 million for Veterans charities, amongst them Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity that provides vital support to bereaved children and young people who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces. All support to this record-breaking mission should be directed through GiveWheel: https://gvwhl.com/K5UYU Matthew Stone, CEO of Teysha Technologies, said:"Mountaineering is a pursuit that depends on the preservation of nature, yet climbing equipment has long relied on materials that damage our mountains and wilderness areas.“We are proud to play our part in Mission Everest by providing a high-performance, nature-based alternative to plastic—tackling a critical environmental challenge while supporting the incredible work of Scotty's Little Soldiers.”Kevin Godlington, entrepreneur and mountaineer, said:“I have known about Matthew Stone and his incredible tech for a while now, it's amazing what is possible. Teysha really does align itself with the special forces ethos of solving complex problems with innovation and indomitable spirit.“The traditional two-month expeditions can leave significant waste behind, but our accelerated approach, combined with Teysha's biodegradable technology, represents a new model for responsible mountaineering, as we aim to be the most sustainable mountaineering mission yet.’For more information visit: https://teyshatech.co.uk/

