Dubai-Based MTLAB to Launch AI for Shopping in the UAE, Q2 2025

DAVE launches in the UAE, offering instant discovery, personalized AI styling, virtual fitting, and next-gen social commerce.

Our goal is to deliver an experience, not just answers. That’s why we built our AI, designed to understand the intent behind each interaction and turn it into seamless, personalized shopping.” — Denis Yurchenko, CEO of MTLAB

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAVE , a first-of-its-kind AI for fashion shopping, is being launched by MTLAB in Q2 2025 in the UAE. This proprietary AI, developed by an elite Dubai-based team of researchers, is designed to redefine the way people shop. DAVE has already been featured as one of the “50 AI Innovators in Retail” by Forrester Research, secured grants from NVIDIA, AWS, and Google, and even outperformed ChatGPT in test runs (0.8 seconds vs. 3 seconds for a 10-million SKU search).DAVE invites early supporters to pre-register for the product and receive significant perks and early access. Visit the website to sign up and learn more: https://www.dave.shop 1. What is DAVE?From the brand side, DAVE is a marketplace that seamlessly connects to various product catalogs and drives conversions through the highly personalized experiences it offers users. On the user side, DAVE acts as a personal AI stylist that works both online and offline, with both new and existing clothes, allowing users to try items on and purchase directly within the app.That’s why we call it “AI for shopping” — DAVE is a marketplace, a personal AI stylist, a platform for managing your style and wardrobe, and a set of tools that make shopping more convenient, personalized, and fun — all in one app.2. How it works?First, users set up their profile — they select the brands and styles they like, provide detailed size information, upload photos, and more. Unlike traditional marketplaces, they search for items through a chat with AI — simply send a text message or photo and receive a list of options tailored to their size and preferences. DAVE provides recommendations, finds matching or similar items, and essentially acts as a personal AI stylist.Next, DAVE suggests trying on new clothes in a virtual fitting room, where users can see a precise image of themselves wearing the items and even mix and match them with existing pieces. There are also other exciting features, such as a feed of personalized, AI-generated models to discover fresh looks and ideas, or real-time deals at nearby stores based on the user’s preferences and location.3. Why is it important?Shopping today is broken — online, it’s a tedious scroll through irrelevant results; in-store, it’s an inefficient hunt from shop to shop. Shoppers waste time switching between apps, tabs, and physical locations just to find the right product, size, or price.For brands, this fragmentation leads to up to 30% fewer shoppers, a 25% drop in repeat purchases, and rising customer acquisition costs. Despite “omnichannel strategies,” most personalization remains ineffective, relying on scattered, noisy data. There’s an urgent need for a solution that delivers real-time, personalized assistance — seamlessly connecting online and offline — to reduce friction, lower returns, cut costs, and build lasting loyalty.For more information and press inquiries, please contact: press@mtlab.aiVisit https://www.dave.shop/ to pre-register and learn more.

