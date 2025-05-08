HIGH5 Introduces Career Strengths Report to Support Strengths-Based Career Guidance & Coaching Worldwide

Leading strengths test provider HIGH5 introduces a career test solution that matches individuals with ideal career paths & industries based on their strengths.

NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIGH5, recognized as a professional and personal development platform in the strengths-based assessment industry with over 4 million assessments completed, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Career Strengths Report. This career test requires only 15 minutes to complete online, and the report is specifically engineered to help individuals identify career paths and organizations that align with their inherent talents, professional motivations, and vocational interests.Career test for all career stages The HIGH5 career test builds upon the company's scientifically validated strengths assessment framework by integrating a strengths-based approach and positive psychology principles with advanced career-matching algorithms. The assessment process is structured as follows:1. People complete the free HIGH5 career test (15 minutes, 120 psychometric questions)2. The algorithm calculates the results, and the platform demonstrates the person’s top five strengths3. Individuals unlock the complete Career Strengths Report to get:- Industry and organization compatibility matches for each identified strength- Interview preparation and resume optimization strategies to stand out among applicants- Personal branding tips to articulate unique professional value to the wider network- Actionable steps for making a career transition and bouncing back after layoffs- Comprehensive analysis of all 20 strengths for holistic career discovery and development"HIGH5 was created with the mission to make the discovery of strengths accessible to everyone", stated Dmitry Golubnichy, Founder of HIGH5. "Now, with the Career Strengths Report, we aim to provide students, career-changers, and professionals with actionable and objective insights for career matching, planning and development.”Comparison with traditional career testsThe HIGH5 career test outperforms traditional career assessment tools across key metrics:Efficiency: 15-minute completion time versus industry average of 45+ minutesActionability: Immediate implementation guidance versus generic career suggestionsSpecificity: Industry-level matching versus broad career recommendationsAutonomy: Self-interpretable results versus coach-dependent frameworksValue: Comprehensive guidance at $29 versus typical $100+ career assessment costsTarget applications for the HIGH5 Career Strengths ReportThe HIGH5 Career Strengths Report delivers optimal results for:- Job seekers requiring evidence-based career direction- Career coaches and counselors helping their clients to make the next career step- Educational institutions providing student career guidance- HR departments optimizing talent placement and internal progression- Professionals seeking data-driven career advancement strategiesThe comprehensive career test is now available at https://high5test.com/career-test/ . Users can complete the free assessment immediately, receive their personalized strengths profile, and upgrade to instantly access the full Career Strengths Report through HIGH5's secure assessment platform.About the HIGH5HIGH5 has established itself as a global and fast-growing strengths assessment platform for individuals and organizations to maximize their potential by identifying and developing what they are good at. Since its 2017 launch, HIGH5 has helped over four million users worldwide discover their unique strengths and apply them strategically across all dimensions of their professional and personal development.

