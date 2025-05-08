Montgomery County Council Meets on May 8 to Review FY26 Operating Budgets

MARYLAND, July 5 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Also on May 8: Virtual discussion on bi-County budgets with the Prince George’s County Council

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Thursday, May 8 at 9:30 a.m. to continue review of Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budgets. At 3 p.m., the Council will hold a virtual discussion on bi-County budgets with the Prince George’s County Council. During the meeting the Council is expected to discuss the bi-County portion of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) budget for Central Administrative Services, the WSSC Water FY26 Operating Budget and FY26-31 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), and the Washington Suburban Transit Commission budget.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Budget Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Thursday, May 8, which is available on the Council website.

FY26 Operating Budget

The Council will review the following FY26 Operating Budget items:

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.