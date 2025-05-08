WHITE ON WHITE Launches 2025 Mother’s Day Flowers Bouquet Collection

WHITE ON WHITE announces a nationwide social media campaign spotlighting the 2025 Mother’s Day bouquet collection.

PERAK, MALAYSIA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- White On White has announced the rollout of its social media campaign for the 2025 Mother’s Day bouquet collection. The campaign is designed to combine floral craftsmanship with digital storytelling, bringing attention to the intricate process of creating and delivering flowers for one of Malaysia’s most celebrated occasions.The initiative, conceptualized and executed by the internal marketing team, places a strong focus on content that connects emotionally with audiences across the country. A series of reels, static posts, and themed content pieces have been launched across major social media platforms, each crafted to highlight both the aesthetic qualities of the bouquets and the sentimental value of gifting flowers for Mother’s Day. One notable feature of the campaign is the “Things Mum Says” series, which blends humor and nostalgia to encourage sharing and participation.Content development began weeks ahead of the product launch. Creative planning involved collaboration between florists, photographers, and editors to ensure the visuals accurately reflected the intricate details of each Mother’s Day bouquet. Behind-the-scenes footage showcases the full journey of each bouquet, from initial design discussions to flower conditioning, arrangement, and final packaging. The campaign emphasizes textures, colors, and unique design elements that set the arrangements apart, offering viewers a transparent look into the brand’s floral artistry.Photography and video production were central to the strategy, with each bouquet captured under various lighting conditions to highlight different aspects of the arrangements. Post-production teams then refined the visuals to align with the campaign’s tone, ensuring consistency across all social media channels. Captions and taglines were carefully developed to complement the visuals, focusing on themes of appreciation, family bonds, and meaningful gestures.The digital push coincided with the official launch of the Mother’s Day bouquet collection on whiteonwhite.co/my, where customers can view detailed listings and place orders. The website has been updated with fresh content that mirrors the social media narrative, providing a seamless transition between discovery and purchase.The campaign also prioritizes audience engagement through interactive elements. User-generated content is being actively encouraged, with selected posts reshared on White On White’s platforms. Comments and messages from followers are monitored closely, allowing the team to respond promptly and build a sense of community around the occasion. Early engagement metrics indicate that the campaign has successfully sparked conversations and heightened interest in Mother’s Day flowers.Operational teams have synchronized efforts to handle the anticipated surge in orders generated by the campaign. Same-day delivery services continue to cover key locations including Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Penang, Sabah, and Sarawak, supported by an established logistics network.White On White maintains its commitment to delivering flowers that meet high standards of freshness and presentation, ensuring that each bouquet arrives in excellent condition. The current campaign serves to reinforce the brand’s reputation as a dependable florist while providing a digital space where Malaysians can express their appreciation for mothers nationwide.The full Mother’s Day bouquet collection is available now at whiteonwhite.co/my.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.