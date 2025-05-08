BRINA MEDICAL UNVEILS UPGRADED CMAT ADVANTAGE: A GAME-CHANGER IN POINT-OF-CARE CHRONIC DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS

Brina Medical envisions a future where seamless, accessible, and intelligent diagnostics are standard across all levels of care. The upgraded CMAT Advantage: a revolutionary solution in point-of-care chronic disease diagnostics.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brina Medical (US) LLC — formed through the strategic integration of HealthWright Technologies and Meridian Health Services Network — is proud to announce the launch of the upgraded CMAT Advantage , a next-generation point-of-care diagnostic device engineered to help hospitals and healthcare systems proactively manage chronic diseases at a substantially reduced cost and burden on the under-resourced national health system.Designed and manufactured in the United States, the CMAT Advantage provides early and accurate identification of chronic illnesses—well before symptoms manifest—empowering clinicians to intervene earlier and improve long-term outcomes. With its enhanced architecture, the device now integrates proprietary AI-driven software and advanced productivity tools, enabling scalable deployment across large hospital systems, long-term care networks, and integrated delivery networks (IDNs).“The CMAT Advantage has always set the standard in early chronic disease detection,” said Don Wright, CEO of Brina Medical. “Now, with our fully integrated operational ecosystem, we’re ready to support even the largest hospital and healthcare organisations with intelligent diagnostics that can demonstrate improvements in patient health outcomes.”Brina Medical’s updated platform is positioned to reduce the burden of preventable complications, increase clinician efficiency at the point of care, and contribute to measurable cost savings across high-risk populations.“Our team’s extensive expertise ensures seamless implementation of the CMAT Advantage — from pilot to scale,” Wright added. “Our goal is not just to supply devices, but to partner with health systems to elevate care delivery and system sustainability.”Strategic Expansion and InvestmentFueling Brina Medical’s growth is a strategic partnership with CHG Meridian, a global technology financing provider with a specialised healthcare division and deep ties across the U.S. medical technology sector.The company also announced the formation of a new Advisory Board, comprising a diverse group of accomplished leaders with expertise in healthcare and corporate governance. This Board will guide Brina Medical’s domestic expansion and international market development, particularly in alignment with emerging global healthcare demands.COMPANY BOILERPLATEAbout Brina Medical (US) LLCBrina Medical is a U.S.-based healthcare technology provider committed to advancing clinical excellence through innovation, precision, and uncompromising quality. Founded by a team of seasoned professionals with extensive expertise in medical technology, healthcare operations, and patient-centered care, Brina Medical works closely with hospitals, clinics, and independent healthcare providers to deliver transformative diagnostic solutions.As the exclusive provider of the CMAT Advantage system, Brina Medical offers an advanced, non-invasive diagnostic device designed to enhance early detection, streamline clinical workflows, and support value-based care delivery.These fully reimbursable solutions are purpose-built to improve patient outcomes while increasing operational efficiency and practice revenue.Driven by a mission to empower healthcare professionals with cutting-edge diagnostic tools, Brina Medical envisions a future where seamless, accessible, and intelligent diagnostics are standard across all levels of care. By harnessing innovation and clinical insight, the company continues to raise the bar in point-of-care diagnostics — one solution, one provider, one patient at a time.For more information, visit www.brinamedical.com or email Ivy Dela Cruz, Head of Marketing, at ivy@brinamedical.com.

