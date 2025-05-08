Overnight Temporary Closure of Westbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge (I-66) on May 9

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Temporary Closure of Westbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge (I-66) on May 9

(Washington, DC) —The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is excited to announce the upcoming rehabilitation of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, a critical structure that connects Arlington, VA to Washington, DC across the Potomac River. Planned upgrades and mobilization began on April 21, 2025, and will last for approximately three years and eight months. The work includes the replacement of the deck, widening the north sidewalk/bikeway, performing structural repairs, and upgrading traffic barriers and railings, along with replacing signage and sign structures. The bridge, in service since 1964, handles 32.6 million vehicles annually, with 25% of traffic originating from the District. The bridge services around 94,764 vehicles daily and functions as a key route for commuters and visitors to the District’s attractions.

The Theodore Roosevelt Bridge is a critical transportation link in the nation’s capital, located near the National Mall, Kennedy Center, and other significant national monuments. This bridge also serves as a major connection point on the DC Evacuation Route and the National Highway System, making it essential for both daily commuters and visitors to the city. Since its opening in 1964, the bridge has been maintained by DDOT, with the most recent repairs taking place in 2022. This rehabilitation effort is critical to extend the service life of the bridge and enhance safety for all users.

Key Impacts on Traffic:

Lane reductions and potential closures will occur throughout the construction period.

Increased congestion is expected on I-66 and surrounding roadways.

Sidewalk widening and deck replacement may affect pedestrian and bicycle access.

Signage and detour information will be updated regularly.

Traffic Recommendations:

Commuters should seek alternative routes when possible.

Public transit and carpooling are encouraged to minimize delays.

Travelers should monitor DDOT updates for real-time traffic conditions.

Traffic controls, including signage, will be in place to guide motorists safely through the work zones. All roadway users are advised to stay alert and be observant of signage and work zones while traveling in this area.

To learn more about the Rehabilitation Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Project, visit: trbridge.ddot.dc.gov.

