Mayor Bowser Unveils Newly Transformed Mamie “Peanut” Johnson Plaza, Highlights ‘State of Good Repair’ Investments in FY26 Budget

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), the NoMa Business Improvement District (NoMa BID), and community members to unveil the newly transformed Mamie “Peanut” Johnson Plaza at the intersection of Florida Avenue and New York Avenue NE. The completion of this $41 million infrastructure project marks a major milestone in the Bowser Administration’s work to create safer, more accessible, and better connected corridors across all eight wards. The event also celebrated the completion of the Florida Avenue Multimodal Streetscape Project.

“This redesign has been a long time coming, and today, we celebrate a safer intersection and more connected DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “This area of our city has been growing quickly, and we had to make sure our infrastructure kept up with that growth. As more people travel to and through this intersection, this new design will mean less frustration, fewer people stuck in traffic, and a safer commute for everyone.”

Located at one of the District’s busiest intersections, the newly reconfigured Mamie “Peanut” Johnson Plaza connects the Eckington, NoMa, Union Market, and Shaw communities. The Florida Avenue and New York Avenue NE Intersection Project realigns and adds two-way traffic to First Street NE and restores two-way traffic on Florida Avenue NE. The project also introduces simplified traffic patterns, protected bicycle infrastructure, expanded pedestrian access, and three thoughtfully designed public park spaces.

The Florida Avenue NE Multimodal Streetscape Project connects important residential, institutional, and commercial areas, including Gallaudet University, neighborhoods in Wards 5 and 6, and the Union Market/NoMa districts. The project includes new sidewalks, protected bike lanes, new traffic signals, landscaping enhancements, curb realignment for traffic calming, and additional bus platforms.

“Thanks to Mayor Bowser’s leadership and sustained investment in critical infrastructure, these projects transform a once-chaotic intersection into a corridor that supports all modes of travel while creating new green spaces for these communities,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “We are proud to create a safe, enjoyable, and functioning space that makes us all feel good about where we live, work, and play.”

The plaza honors Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, the first woman to pitch in the Negro Leagues. A trailblazing athlete and longtime resident of Northeast DC, Johnson was also a mentor and youth sports advocate whose legacy now lives on in a space designed for gathering, reflection, and inspiration.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Mamie ‘Peanut’ Johnson Plaza, a powerful tribute to a trailblazing athlete and pioneering woman in American history,” said Maura Brophy, President and CEO of the NoMa BID and President of the NoMa Parks Foundation. “Like other NoMa parks and public spaces, the name was chosen by the community, making this dedication all the more meaningful. These three new public spaces transform the heart of NoMa and provide opportunities for connection, activity, and community life. Naming this plaza after the first woman to pitch in the Negro Leagues helps ensure that Mamie Johnson’s legacy lives on and continues to empower future generations.”

The NoMa BID and NoMa Parks Foundation partnered with DDOT to lead an inclusive community-driven process for naming the three new parks created through the project. More than 1,200 residents and stakeholders submitted name ideas, and a diverse panel helped finalize the tribute to Johnson. For more information about the project, visit FloridaAveNE-intersection.ddot.dc.gov.

Last week, Mayor Bowser presented her FY26 Budget: Grow DC. The budget includes significant investments in transportation and infrastructure across all eight wards, including:

$76 million in additional funds for WMATA to support bus and rail service

in additional funds for WMATA to support bus and rail service $57 million to continue to build out Bus Priority Lanes

to continue to build out Bus Priority Lanes $45 million to create a new pedestrian tunnel for WMATA in NoMa

to create a new pedestrian tunnel for WMATA in NoMa $6 million to provide transportation for students attending schools in Ward 7 and Ward 8 Safe Passage zones

to provide transportation for students attending schools in Ward 7 and Ward 8 Safe Passage zones $402 million in local capital funds for bridge replacements and improvements

in local capital funds for bridge replacements and improvements $402 million to maintain roads, sidewalks, and alleys in a state of good repair and $105 million to build out the roadways at the new RFK campus

to maintain roads, sidewalks, and alleys in a state of good repair and to build out the roadways at the new RFK campus $13 million to expand Capital Bikeshare and $73 million to build out the pedestrian and bicycle trail network

to expand Capital Bikeshare and to build out the pedestrian and bicycle trail network $106 million to make roadway safety improvements along the High Injury Network

The Bowser Administration has already invested heavily in transportation over the past 10 years, having repaved more than 850 miles of roads and nearly 400 miles of sidewalks, and having significantly improved the condition of local streets and alleys. In 2015, more than half of local roads and alleys were in poor or fair condition. Today, 79% of local streets are in excellent or good condition and 87% of alleys are in excellent or good condition.



Mayor Bowser has also built 55 miles of bike lanes—35 miles of which are protected bike lanes—added 13 miles of dedicated bus lanes, expanded DC’s trails network to 67 miles of trails, and nearly doubled the city’s Capital Bikeshare stations, from 200 to 396. This work, combined with the Grow DC FY26 budget, demonstrates the Mayor’s dedication to a safe, connected, and multimodal city.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser