New Theory for the Unification of Quantum Physics with General Relativity

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael David Cohen of MDC Financial Research, LLC published a preprint article titled “A Theory of the True Nature of Nothing” that he believes may provide for the unification of General Relativity and Quantum Physics.

This theory hypothesizes that “Nothing” (defined as the complete absence of matter and energy) does exist but has remained in 'Singularity,' and that behind the observable universe of space and time, behind quantum fields and the quantum vacuum, resides a Singularity where space and time does not exist.

While this dual nature of reality may seem bizarre at first, it does seem to provide an explanation for how entangled quantum particles can seemingly transmit information faster than the speed of light, it provides an explanation as to why quantum particles exhibit a wave function, and it provides a reason for the existence of gravity.

Michael D. Cohen whose formal education is in Economics and Finance and not in Theoretical Physics stated that: “I have been harboring speculations as to the true nature of reality for over five years now while trying to falsify myself. Having been unable to, I now look forward to the critique of academics from the Theoretical Physics community.”

This preprint article is only five pages long and has been published on viXra.org. It can be accessed at the following link: http://viXra.org/abs/2505.0038

