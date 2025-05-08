Blindness Sparked This Book on Betrayal. Now It’s Earned 50+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Former Navy weapons tech turned performance coach turns near-blindness into a breakthrough framework for spotting betrayal and rebuilding trust.

If I couldn’t see, I had to make sure people could still hear what mattered.” — Clay Moffat

While in the process of losing his vision in his only functional eye, behavioral strategist and performance coach Clay Moffat did something few authors would dare attempt: he wrote and published a brutally honest book in under three weeks. Not to sell copies, but to make sure his life's work outlived him.That book, The Trust Trap : Stop Screwing Yourself Over and Rewrite the Rules of the Game, has now earned over 50 five-star reviews on Amazon. Without any pre-launch hype, launch team, social media promotion, or ad budget."When the only option to save my site was the same surgery that took it away over a decade ago, it hit me like a brick. I might go blind; the urgency got real," said Moffat. "I didn't have time to mess around. If I wanted to continue to help people, I needed to leave behind a playbook that would save people from the same traps that nearly destroyed me and so many of my clients."A former Navy weapons tech turned elite coach, for more than a decade, Moffat has been helping PGA athletes, billionaires, founders, veterans, and ONEFC fighters reclaim clarity, command, and trust in themselves. But The Trust Trap isn't a feel-good self-help book. It's a brutal takedown of the patterns that keep people stuck, with frameworks to escape them permanently."Trust isn't a virtue," Moffat adds. "It's a perceptual glitch. An evolutionary error. And betrayal isn't what you think it is either."The book features tools like The SNITCH, the Authority Override Protocol, and other raw, field-tested frameworks that help readers recognize deception, snap out of the self-destructive loops, and finally see the patterns that have been running their lives without consent.Chase Hughes, the world's #1 authority on behavior and influence, wrote the foreword. He is known for his appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience, Diary of a CEO, and Dr. Phil.Reader Reactions so far include:"This book didn't coddle me or talk down to me. It challenged every assumption I've ever had about trust, and helped me stop repeating the cycle." — Bev., Verified Amazon Reviewer"Radical responsibility. Clear tools. Real results. This book gave me the power to stop getting blindsided." — Paul N., Verified Amazon Reviewer"You'll walk away seeing people more clearly—and yourself more powerfully." — Kristina., Reviewed in USA."It's all so simple that when it clicks, it clicks hard. Time to update your old definitions of trust, betrayal, and human nature. This book is a guide to never feeling that awful feeling again." — Michael Tietje., Verified Amazon Reviewer"A bulldozer of a book, full of no-nonsense, direct and in-your-face information." — Mark Anderson., Verified Amazon ReviewerMoffat's direct, irreverent tone has been compared to Mark Manson meets Jocko Willink, all tied together with Huberman-style neuroscience, but with a surgical focus on the psychology of trust, perception, and power dynamics.The Trust Trap is gaining traction as a must-read for high performers, entrepreneurs, and anyone ready to stop being fooled, by others or themselves.The Trust Trap is available now on Amazon:For interviews, speaking requests, or TEDx/media inquiries, visit: www.claymoffat.com | Email: go@claymoffat.com

Official Book Trailer – The Trust Trap by Clay Moffat

