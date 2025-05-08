New Book When in Doubt, Call 91:1 Explores Faith, Healing, and Redemption Through Life’s Deepest Struggles

WALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her deeply personal and inspiring new memoir, When in Doubt, Call 91:1, Rhonece Ford takes readers on an emotional journey of faith , loss, and healing . Through raw storytelling and powerful reflection, this book sheds light on how life’s most painful moments can become the foundation for profound transformation.Born from a season of deep emotional turmoil, When in Doubt, Call 91:1 follows the author’s journey after a life-altering decision to start fresh in a new state. However, that fresh start took an unexpected turn when a devastating car accident left her hospitalized—forced to confront not only her physical pain but also her fractured relationship with God. The very place where resentment grew became the unexpected setting for deep spiritual renewal Guided by her Nana’s wisdom—that true strength comes from consistent nurturing of the body, mind, soul, and spirit—the author discovered that healing is a process requiring full surrender. Through faith and perseverance, she learned that when life knocks us down, the only way forward is through a deeper relationship with God."This book is for anyone who has ever questioned God in their darkest moments," says author, Rhonece Ford. "I want readers to know that healing is possible, but it requires commitment—commitment to faith, to growth, and to a personal connection with God that goes beyond surface-level spirituality."More than just a memoir, When in Doubt, Call 91:1 is a call to action—an invitation to move beyond doubt and into the transformative power of faith. It’s a story of resilience, renewal, and the undeniable presence of God in life’s most unexpected places.Now available for purchase at all fine retailers. For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact rhoneceford@yahoo.com.Or visit: prettywomenthatprayfoundation.orgAbout the Author: I knew there had to be something more for me to do in this world or He could have let me perish. The only way to discover my purpose was to turn back to Him while I still had the chance.Ephesians 4:26 says, “Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath:”It took some humbling and humility to realize my life is not my own. It was paid with a price. The love of God preserved me. Nothing will separate me from God’s love. I now practice as a Mental Health Counselor in the Washington DC area, helping others. He saved my life, and I found my purpose-fulfilling His. You can contact Ms. Ford through prettywomenthatprayfoundation.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.