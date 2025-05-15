22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Peebles associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





15 May 2025





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of the Honorable Barbara T. Peebles.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Application forms are linked below.









Applications, including Page 1 Confidential Information, will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, June 6, 2025, via e-mail only to 22ndJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov . Any applicant who pursued the Summer 2024 Roither associate circuit vacancy or the Burlison circuit vacancy does not need to submit a full application but may forward a letter of interest instead, while documenting any applicable changes since submitting their last application. Letters should be e-mailed to 22ndJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov , and the e-mail’s subject line should reference the position the applicant is pursuing, specifically the Peebles associate circuit vacancy. If pursuing the Hettenbach and Mason vacancies as well, the applicant should indicate that in the subject line.





The commission expects to conduct interviews Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, in St. Louis. In accordance with Rule 10.28 the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees whose names will be submitted to the governor.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Brad Arteaga; Eva Frazer; and Erica Slater.





Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline closes.





Contact: Morgan A. Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



