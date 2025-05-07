On This Page

Date: May 22, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET

What is an advisory committee?

Advisory committees provide independent expert advice to the FDA on broad scientific topics or on certain products to help the agency make sound decisions based on the available science. Advisory committees make non-binding recommendations to the FDA, which generally follows the recommendations but is not legally bound to do so. Please see, "Advisory Committees Give FDA Critical Advice and the Public a Voice," for more information.

Please note that all meeting participants will be joining this advisory committee meeting through an online teleconferencing and/or video conferencing platform.

Agenda

On May 22, 2025, the committee will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the selection of the 2025-2026 Formula for COVID-19 vaccines for use in the United States. The meeting presentations will be heard, viewed, captioned, and recorded through an online teleconferencing and/or video conferencing platform.

Meeting Materials

FDA intends to make background material available to the public no later than 2 business days before the meeting. If FDA is unable to post the background material on its website prior to the meeting, the background material will be made publicly available on FDA’s website at the time of the advisory committee meeting. Background material and the link to the online teleconference and/or video conference meeting will be available at the Advisory Committee calendar.

Scroll down to the appropriate advisory committee meeting link. The meeting will include slide presentations with audio and video components to allow the presentation of materials in a manner that most closely resembles an in-person advisory committee meeting.

Public Participation Information

FDA issued a Federal Register Notice with details of this meeting.

https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2025-08083/hearings-meetings-proceedings-etc-vaccines-and-related-biological-products-advisory-committee

A notice in the Federal Register about last minute modifications that impact a previously announced advisory committee meeting cannot always be published quickly enough to provide timely notice. Therefore, you should always check FDA’s website at the Advisory Committee calendar and scroll down to the appropriate advisory committee meeting link, or call the advisory committee information line to learn about possible modifications before coming to the meeting.

FDA is committed to the orderly conduct of its advisory committee meetings. Please visit our website for procedures on public conduct during advisory committee meetings.

Notice of this meeting is given under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (5 U.S.C. app. 2).

FDA established a docket for public comment on this meeting. The docket number is FDA-2025-N-1146 and instruction on submitting written comments by the public was provided in the Federal Register Notice.

Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committee.

Oral presentations from the public will be scheduled between approximately 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET. Those individuals interested in making formal oral presentations should register using the following link: https://qualtricsxmjqffz4ktl.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dnXIVPWod1OPwdU and submit their names, email addresses, and direct contact phone numbers of proposed participants, along with a brief statement of the general nature of the evidence or arguments they wish to present and an indication of the approximate time requested to make their presentation on or before 12 p.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2025. Time allotted for each presentation may be limited. If the number of registrants requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled open public hearing session, FDA may conduct a lottery to determine the speakers for the scheduled open public hearing session. The contact person will notify interested persons regarding their request to speak by May 16, 2025.

Contact Information

CDR Valerie Marshall, MPH, PMP, USPHS, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Bldg. 71, Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002, CBERVRBPAC@fda.hhs.gov

FDA Advisory Committee Information Line, 1-800-741-8138 (301-443-0572) in the Washington, DC area).

For press inquiries, please contact HHS, Office of the Assistant Secretary Public Affairs or 202-690-6343.