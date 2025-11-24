COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
- FDA Publish Date:
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes
- Company Name:
- Supreme Service Solutions, LLC.
- Brand Name:
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
Product Description
Chicken Caesar Salad and Wrap
Company Announcement
Supreme Service Solutions LLC. (dba Supreme Deli) is assisting in a recall for items purchased from Boar’s Head Brand’s supplier of pecorino romano cheese. Ambriola Company, has issued a recall for select SKUs of pecorino romano cheese products, including two products they produce under the Boar’s Head Brand label, due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes.
Ambriola Company Affected Product:
Details: Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese – 6 oz
Item Code: 858
Case UPC: 042421-05858
Sell-by Dates: 11/21/25-3/12/26
Details: FS Grated Romano Cheese Item Code: 15119
Case UPC: 042421-15119
Sell-by Dates: 11/21/25-3/12/26
Ambriola Company has issued a Class I recall for the items (see table above) due to potential adulteration with Listeria monocytogenes.
In addition, and in an abundance of caution, Boar’s Head has made the decision to withdraw all products Ambriola Company produces for Boar’s Head. This includes the following additional products NOT affected by the recall:
Details: Pre-cut Pecorino Romano
Item Code: 15160
Case UPC: 042421-15160
Sell-by Dates: 11/25/25-5/11/26
Recalled items were distributed in Kroger retail stores located in KY & IN.
Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of deli salads and wraps.
Retail packaged items:
Product Name
Barcode UPC
Best By Date
EverRoast Chicken Caesar Salad
850042244142
11/9/2025-11/22/2025
EverRoast Chicken Caesar Wrap
|
85004224455
11/9/2025-11/22/2025
Labels*:
*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.
The potential contamination was discovered by Ambriola Company who initiated their recall after the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified them that the Pecorino Romano Cheese described above were associated with reported Ambriola Company has issued a Class I recall for the items due to potential adulteration with
There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date for items purchased from Supreme.
What You Should Do: Consumers should not consume and discard the product. The product(s) involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it.
Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their Physician.
Asking Questions?
Contact The Ambriola Company, Inc information mailbox at info@ambriola.com.