Scalafai Launches Safia: a Gen AI-Powered Business Productivity Platform that Delivers 'No More Surprises'

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalafai, a software startup that helps organizations integrate their existing work systems with generative AI, announced the general availability of their AI-first business productivity platform, Safia. The platform transforms how teams align, collaborate, and execute their work to eliminate the all-too-common disconnect between strategy and day-to-day operations. By leveraging enterprise-grade generative AI with existing business systems, Safia, which means trusted confidante, knowledge, and sound judgement, is helping companies realize the true potential of generative AI."While most Gen AI solutions focus on empowering individuals, the true breakthrough comes when Gen AI elevates entire teams within the context of their work," said Jeremy Antoniuk, Founder and CEO of Scalafai. "Safia is that breakthrough solution, born from the real challenges I experienced while scaling previous startups and experiencing the limitations of popular Gen AI solutions."From Pain to Powerful SolutionBefore founding Scalafai, Antoniuk led operations and product teams at high-growth startups. During this journey, he observed how organizational agility deteriorated as companies grew and teams became more geographically dispersed. "The more we grew, the harder it became to maintain alignment between our goals and day-to-day execution," Antoniuk explained. "While quantitative metrics like KPIs are critically important, they only tell part of the story. To be truly effective, high-performance teams need both quantitative AND qualitative data to get the full picture."This led to a breakthrough: the full picture was hiding in plain sight, scattered across existing tools in the form of emails, meeting notes, and messages. What was missing was technology that could make sense of the unstructured data and transform it into actionable insights.Safia: Where Gen AI Meets Business ProductivitySafia will address this challenge by fueling generative AI with data from over 300 enterprise sources, creating a comprehensive understanding of projects and programs with just a few clicks.Key features include:• AI-Powered Digital Workspaces that create insights and accelerate progress• Cross-Application Integration that connects Gen AI to your existing tools seamlessly• Automated Progress Tracking that eliminates manual updates• Context-Aware Gen AI that simplifies prompting for non-technical users• Weekly AI Check-ins that provide performance coaching while enriching insightsThe result: "No more surprises" for teams who need to know what's happening in their business.Gratitude to Partners"We extend our deepest thanks to our beta testing partners who provided candid feedback that made Safia even better," said Antoniuk. "Their willingness to push the platform to its limits and share their honest experiences has been invaluable to our development process." "Our recent partnerships with the Oracle Netsuite Accelerator and LvLUp Ventures NextUp programs have already provided invaluable industry validation and momentum,” added Antoniuk.Experience the Difference TodayOrganizations can now leverage their enterprise systems to understand and accelerate all projects and programs with Safia. Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 integrations are available immediately, with Slack integration launching later this month.Scalafai invites businesses to experience Safia's capabilities with a free 30-day trial . To learn more or start your trial, visit www.scalafai.com About ScalafaiFounded in 2024, Scalafai (scale-uh-phi) is on a mission to transform how teams work together by leveraging the power of AI to create insights and accelerate progress. The company's flagship product, Safia, is an AI-first digital workspace that helps organizations bridge the gap between strategy and day-to-day work. Scalafai is based in the Silicon Hills of Austin, Texas.

