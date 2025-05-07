Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with spouse of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam

AZERBAIJAN, May 7 - On May 7, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.