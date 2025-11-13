AZERBAIJAN, November 13 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).

- Dear Mr. President, you will soon participate at the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent. What could you say about this format of regional cooperation? How are Azerbaijan's ties with the region developing and are you satisfied with the current level of cooperation?

- First of all, I would like to note that this will be my third participation at the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. The first meeting I was invited to, was held in Dushanbe in 2023, the second one in Astana in 2024, and the upcoming meeting is expected to be held in Tashkent. I stress my sincere thanks to all my colleagues, primarily to the President of Uzbekistan, my brother Shavkat Mirziyoyev, for the invitation and for supporting Azerbaijan's participation in this significant event.

Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia represent an integrated historical, cultural, geographical and geopolitical space of growing strategic significance. The Caspian Sea, which may, at first glance, appear to physically separate Azerbaijan from the countries of Central Asia, is actually a substantial factor in bringing these countries together. Today, the Caspian Sea is not a mere geographical notion as it is, above all, a symbol of the strategic unity, economic potential and historical cooperation of our peoples.

Our countries do not just share a common geography, but are also bound together by historical and cultural ties, common religious and spiritual values, traditions and customs.

Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of collaboration with all countries in the region at the highest level. I believe that the strategic partnership and allied relations established between the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan on a bilateral basis, as well as our active political dialogue and reciprocal visits, play a key role in making this cooperation format successful.

The dynamic nature of such visits and contacts between heads of state over the past few years clearly demonstrates the high level of our relations. Thus, over the past three years, the heads of Central Asian states have made approximately 30 visits to Azerbaijan, whereas I have visited fraternal countries 13 times during the same period.

The growing importance of the Middle Corridor opens up important opportunities for the expansion of our cooperation.

I am confident that the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia will be a significant stage in fostering the centuries-old friendship between our fraternal peoples and expanding multi-level cooperation in the political, economic, transport, investment, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and in the field of digital transformation.

- Dear Mr. President, you have underlined the intensity of reciprocal visits, the active political dialogue, and the high level of mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia. We have noted that President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has visited Azerbaijan five times over the past year and a half, and you have also met several times at various international venues throughout the year. In this 30th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, how would you characterize the state of bilateral ties?

- Uzbekistan is a brotherly country and a reliable ally for Azerbaijan. We have common roots, moral values, language, ethnic affinity, and a rich historical and cultural heritage. For many centuries, our fraternal peoples have felt deep sympathy and respect for each other, and it is gratifying that our interstate relations are successfully developing on this solid foundation today.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are currently positioned at the highest level – that of allies.

It is of no small important factor that impacts on the development of our relations, is the personal, confident and friendly relationship I have shaped with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev. In particular, I would like to highlight the President's personal contribution to the progression of our interstate relations and the way he constantly puts focus on the issues to consistently solidify the multifaceted cooperation.

It is always a great honor and pleasure for us to welcome the leader of brotherly Uzbekistan, a prominent statesman and a great friend of Azerbaijan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on our soil. As you noted, there have been five such visits over the past year and a half. All this clearly demonstrates the high dynamics of our relations.

Last August, I made a state visit to Uzbekistan, and the President of Uzbekistan made a state visit to Azerbaijan in July of this year. During these historic visits, dozens of important documents were signed, including the Declaration on the Further Strengthening of Strategic Partnership, the Treaty on Allied Relations, the Roadmap for the Implementation of the Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2025-2029, just to name a few. A tremendous amount of work has been accomplished in a short period of time. All these mutual visits have become a significant driver in fostering Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in all areas, both bilaterally and in terms of new partnership opportunities within a common geographic area encompassing Central Asia and the Caspian region.

The Supreme Interstate Council established in August 2023 also plays a special role in defining the development strategy for our relations. The Council already held two meetings during reciprocal state visits: on August 22, 2024 in Tashkent and on July 2, 2025 in Baku.

Uzbekistan has consistently supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to fraternal Uzbekistan for its contribution to the restoration of Karabakh, in particular for the construction of a school named after the great Uzbek scholar Mirzo Ulugbek in liberated Fuzuli where approximately 600 students are currently studying. Uzbekistan was the first country and President Mirziyoyev was the first among world leaders to put forward the initiative to provide assistance in the restoration of the Karabakh region. We will always remember and regard this action as a symbol of solidarity, friendship and brotherhood between our countries and peoples.

I look forward to my upcoming visit to the brotherly country. Each time, I observe with great satisfaction the dynamic development of Uzbekistan and the impressive achievements of the people of this country. The large-scale reforms that are underway in Uzbekistan, and the consistent modernization of all spheres of public life have contributed to the sustainable growth of the country's authority and have bolstered its position on the international stage. These achievements evidence the targeted and well-conceived state policy pursued under the leadership of my friend and brother, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Cooperation between our countries is developing successfully not only bilaterally but also on international platforms. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are active members of the Organization of Turkic States, making a significant contribution to the strengthening of Turkic unity. Furthermore, our relations are successfully developing within international organizations such as UN, Non-Aligned Movement, OIC, ECO, CICA, and others.

- How would you assess the current level of trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan?

- The dynamic nature of trade and economic collaboration is quite reassuring and helps to elevate its level. Both sides are making significant efforts to expand mutual cooperation, initiating new projects and putting a particular emphasis on the implementation of joint initiatives. For the time being, almost 120 commercial organizations with Uzbek investment are registered in Azerbaijan, successfully operating in various sectors of the economy: industry, agriculture, construction, transportation, and services.

Trade between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is growing at rapid pace. In 2024, trade turnover amounted to $252 million, and in the period from January to September 2025, this figure increased by 87.5 percent compared to the same period of last year, reaching $319 million.

Investment cooperation also continues to ramp up. To date, Uzbekistan has invested $21.8 million in Azerbaijan's economy, while Azerbaijan has invested $183.5 million in the Uzbek economy. In 2023, a joint Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company was established with a total capital of $500 million, envisaging investments both within our own countries and in third countries.

A joint venture, a garment factory in Khankendi, deserves special attention, as it opens up new possibilities for developing the light industry and strengthening traditional friendly and fraternal relations.

It is worth to note in particular the active work done by the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan to develop economic ties and identify promising areas of interaction. The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Regional Forum, which has already become a regular event, provides an effective platform for advancing cooperation in this area.

Azerbaijan is interested in further expanding cooperation with brotherly Uzbekistan across all economic sectors. There is strong political will and significant potential for this. To date, almost 200 documents have been signed, creating a reliable legal framework for further development of our economic relations. Azerbaijan will continue to support mutually beneficial cooperation that meets the interests of both sides and contributes to strengthening the friendship and partnership between our peoples.

- Which prospective for bilateral cooperation you see in the fields of transport, logistics and energy?

- One of the key areas of cooperation between our countries is the development of diversified transport and logistics infrastructure coupled with the expansion of transit capabilities. The participation of our countries in the Middle Corridor International Transport Route is of particular importance for this sphere, where Azerbaijan is serving as an important transit country for Uzbekistan and countries of Central Asia. In recent years, increasing export opportunities and shipments through the Middle Corridor have acquired particular strategic significance.

In 2024, the volume of transit traffic between our countries increased by over 18 percent compared to 2023, exceeding 1.3 million tons. In the first nine months of 2025, this figure reached around 1 million tons, demonstrating dynamic growth in transport exchange.

Azerbaijan's modern transport infrastructure, including its commercial fleet, the Alat International Trade Port, whose capacity will reach 25 million tons in the coming years, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, and the country's nine international airports are all seen as factors to enhance Azerbaijan's role as a global transport and logistical hub. Furthermore, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor will benefit all Central Asian countries.

The development of air traffic and the frequency of flights between our cities are of particular importance. AZAL operates regular passenger flights: Baku–Tashkent–Baku seven flights per week, Baku–Samarkand–Baku two flights per week, and Baku–Urgench–Baku two flights per week. Uzbekistan Airways operates three flights per week on the Tashkent–Baku–Tashkent route, and Centrum company operates two flights per week.

Cooperation in the energy sector and the development of green energy also remain as priorities. SOCAR exports Azerbaijani petroleum products and petrochemicals to Uzbekistan. The joint venture “Neftegaztekhnologiya”, created by the “Ozlitineftgaz” Institute and “SOCAR NIPI Nefteqaz”, has been successfully operating since 2016.

In 2024, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a series of strategic agreements and memoranda aimed at integrating energy systems and promoting renewable energy, thereby opening up opportunities for the sustainable development of the region and strengthening energy cooperation.

- What would you say about cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the cultural and humanitarian sphere?

- Cultural and humanitarian cooperation plays a vital role in bolstering the friendship and fraternal ties between our countries, as well as expanding direct contacts between peoples. We put joint efforts to preserve common historical and cultural values and maintain close interaction at all levels.

In particular, in 2023, Azerbaijan hosted the Days of Uzbek Culture, and in 2024 the Days of Science and Culture of Uzbekistan. That same year, Uzbekistan hosted the Days of Azerbaijani Culture, and the city of Khiva hosted the “Days of Shusha”. These events reflect the desire of our peoples to share their rich cultural heritage, deepen mutual understanding, and enrich each other's spiritual life.

Particular attention has been paid to cooperation between the regions of our countries. Twinning and partnership relations have been established between the following cities: Ismayilli-Rishton, Shusha-Khiva, Lankaran-Bukhara, Sheki-Kokand, Bilasuvar-Termez, Mingachevir-Namangan, Fuzuli-Gulustan, Guba-Jizzakh, and Beylagan-Shakhrisabz. Such interregional contacts promote closer ties between peoples, the exchange of experience and the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Cultural landmarks symbolize the friendship between our countries: there is Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent and the foundation of Uzbekistan Park was laid in Baku in this July.

I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the leadership of Uzbekistan and the entire brotherly people for their reverent and truly fraternal attitude towards the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, who always treated the Uzbek people with great love.

There are also good results in sports cooperation. Thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries, the FIFA Executive Committee decided to award the hosting rights for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as co-hosts. This is a shared historic achievement that will unite Europe and Asia.

Cooperation between the media and non-governmental organizations is also developing fruitfully. From September 23 to 25, 2024, the First Uzbek-Azerbaijani Media Forum was held in Tashkent, and the Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum was conducted in Baku on September 29, 2025. Besides that, in December 2024, the first-ever Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations was held in Tashkent.

All these events and projects clearly demonstrate the strong brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the cultural and humanitarian spheres, help to foster the friendship between our peoples, and further develop spiritual and cultural interaction.

- Mr. President, we appreciate you taking the time out of your busy schedule for this insightful interview.

- I am very pleased to note the growing interest of Uzbek society in the processes taking place both in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek agenda and in the region as a whole. May the bonds of friendship and cooperation that have held our brotherly peoples and countries together for many centuries, continue to grow even stronger.