Azerbaijan, Vietnam exchanged signed documents

AZERBAIJAN, May 7 - A document exchange ceremony between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was held on May 7, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, adopted a “Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.”

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Nguyen Hoang Long exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on Cooperation in the Field of Energy.”

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov and Minister of National Defense of Vietnam Phan Van Giang exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on Cooperation in the Field of Defense.”

Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan Farid Ahmadov and Minister of Justice of Vietnam Nguyen Hai Ninh exchanged the “Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the Period 2025 – 2027.”

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Petrovietnam Le Manh Hung exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam).”

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the BSR Board of Directors Bui Ngoc Duong exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR Trading Singapore PTE LTD and Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC.”

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Science and Technology of Vietnam Nguyen Manh Hung exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the Fields of Technology, Innovation, and Development.”

Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam Nguyen Van Hung exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Culture between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.”

Other signed documents included the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Archival Work between the National Archive Department of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Records and Archives Administration of Vietnam,” the “Cooperation Agreement between the Azerbaijan State News Agency and the Vietnam News Agency,” and the “Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of the Joint Business Council between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Association of Entrepreneurship (VINEN) of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.”