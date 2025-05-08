SANDSCAPE Announces 2026 Launch of AI Game‑Creation Platform Featuring Its First Generative Game Engine

Sandscape.ai – Generative Game Engine

Text‑to‑game technology converts plain prompts into fully playable multiplayer worlds. Trailer and wait list open today.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANDSCAPE , the AI game‑creation company that turns simple text prompts into playable worlds, today confirmed development of its second‑generation platform, slated for public release in 2026. This new version introduces SANDSCAPE’s first generative game engine , allowing anyone to type a brief idea and instantly receive a complete multiplayer game, with no coding, asset packs, or design expertise required.“We want ideas to leap straight from mind to playable world,” said Sébastien Nadeau, co‑founder of SANDSCAPE. “Type ‘a floating‑island adventure where time runs backwards,’ and our AI builds the environments, characters, and mechanics automatically.”“Our models generate original art, audio, and gameplay on the fly, and friends can shape the world together in real time,” added Laurent Bernier, co‑founder of SANDSCAPE. “We can’t wait to see what people will create!”What’s Coming in 2026- Prompt‑to‑world – A short description yields cohesive visuals, sound, and game logic.- Live co‑creation & spectating – Multiple users design together while audiences watch.- Monetize & remix – Fork existing games, share revenue, and tip creators.- Cross‑platform play – Instant access on web and mobile; desktop app at launch.Get Involved TodayA first‑look trailer and early‑access wait list are live now at https://sandscape.ai/v2 . Creators can also explore SANDSCAPE today, with a growing library of browser‑based, AI‑created games, at https://sandscape.ai Public release: 2026Experience SANDSCAPE now: https://sandscape.ai ABOUT SANDSCAPESANDSCAPE democratizes game development with generative AI that turns natural‑language ideas into playable experiences. Anyone can imagine, create, and play.Press ContactSébastien Nadeau – press@sandscape.aiPress kit: https://sandscape.ai/press © 2025 SANDSCAPE Inc. All rights reserved.

Sandscape announcement trailer

