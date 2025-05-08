Celebrating Children’s Book Week with a Story That Champions Courage, Confidence, and One Remarkable Weenie Dog

Gina Gamble Hollingsworth

New Children’s Book Willie the Exceptional Weenie Dog Encourages Kids to Embrace What Makes Them Different

Children’s Book Week is about inspiring young readers,” says Hollingsworth. “I wrote Willie’s story to help kids see that being different isn’t something to hide—it’s something to celebrate.” — Gina Gamble Hollingsworth

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation celebrates Children’s Book Week, debut author Gina Gamble Hollingsworth invites readers to meet a little dog with a big message in her uplifting new book, Willie the Exceptional Weenie Dog This timely and heartwarming story follows Willie, a lovable dachshund born with a large overbite and a lisp. Teased by classmates but cherished by his family, Willie learns to turn his challenges into strengths—eventually becoming the hero of his school's baseball team and a symbol of what it means to rise above adversity.With whimsical illustrations and a message that resonates far beyond the page, Willie the Exceptional Weenie Dog is a celebration of individuality, self-acceptance, and the importance of perseverance—making it the perfect addition to Children's Book Week events across the country. Through Willie's journey, readers learn the invaluable lesson of turning adversity into opportunity and never giving up on their dreams.Educators, parents, and librarians have praised the book for its relatable themes, positive role models, and ability to spark meaningful conversations with children ages 4–9 about inclusion, resilience, and kindness.Author Gina Gamble Hollingsworth is a passionate storyteller and advocate for childhood resilience. Her debut children’s book combines warmth, humor, and heart to show young readers that being different is not a flaw, it’s a strength. Willie the Exceptional Weenie Dog is the first book in her Sunnyside Seekers Series Media inquiries, review copies, and interview requests can be directed to:Gina Gamble Hollingsworth | gina@ginagamblehollingsworth.com | (615) 487-8904About the Author:Gina Gamble Hollingsworth is a passionate writer dedicated to creating stories that inspire and uplift young readers. Having faced her own experiences of triumph and perseverance, Gina aims to empower children and adults to embrace their individuality. Willie the Exceptional Weenie Dog is her debut work and the first in her Sunnyside Seekers Series, reflecting her commitment to encourage kindness, celebrate diversity, and promote wisdom and resilience.

Willie the Exceptional Weenie Dog

