Prime Minister Carney concludes First Ministers’ Meeting

CANADA, July 5 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met virtually with provincial and territorial premiers. He was joined by the Minister of International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs and President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada, Dominic LeBlanc.

The productive discussion focused on two pillars: the Canada-U.S. relationship and reinforcing Canada’s strength at home.

First, the Prime Minister updated the premiers on his meeting with President Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C. He emphasized Canada’s openness to building a new economic and security relationship with the United States – based on respect, built on common interests, and to the benefit of both nations.

First Ministers also discussed building projects of national interest to diversify the economy, create higher-paying jobs, and build one Canadian economy instead of 13. They agreed to accelerate project approvals, including through a ‘one project, one review’ approach. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to table federal legislation to eliminate federal trade barriers by Canada Day.

Prime Minister Carney will meet with the premiers again on June 2, 2025, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.