Secretary of State Tre Hargett Presents Clay County High School with Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for Voter Registration 

May 7. 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently presented Clay County High School with the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for registering 100 percent of eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Clay County High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Clay County High School, and the Clay County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“This incredible accomplishment by Clay County High School’s senior class should fill each of us with pride and optimism about our community’s future,” said Clay County Administrator of Elections Monica Davis. “We are incredibly proud of this group for their enthusiasm in increasing civic participation among their peers.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.