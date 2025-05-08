Conference AI Launches AI Agents That Sit in on Sessions to Supercharge Events

Conference AI is Launching at the 2025 Marketplace Risk Management Conference May 12th, 2025.

Attendees come to network and learn. Companies want to understand what their audience, competitors, and industry are saying—clearly and in an actionable way. We make sure nothing gets lost.” — Ellis Messian, Co-Founder, Conference AI

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conference AI , an advanced event insights platform, is launching at the 2025 Marketplace Risk Management Conference in San Francisco on May 12, 2025. Built to solve a common problem—missing insights due to session conflicts—Conference AI uses AI agents to capture and organize knowledge shared on stage. These insights are delivered through an intuitive platform, giving attendees and sponsors clear, actionable takeaways while unlocking new revenue streams for conferences.What It Means"Now, attendees can access summaries, key takeaways, and topic highlights—even from sessions they missed. Sponsors get insights on what companies and competitors are talking about on stage. Organizers gain new ways to extend value and drive new revenue," says Ellis Messian, Co-Founder at Conference AI."At Marketplace Risk, we've always focused on delivering value beyond the in-person event," said Max Pinnau, Head of Operations. "Partnering with Conference AI keeps us at the cutting edge of conference technology. We're proud to be the first major event offering this level of intelligence and value to our attendees and sponsors."How It WorksConference AI uses advanced AI to turn sessions into actionable insights:- Capture Sessions: Record and transcribe sessions in real-time.- Analyze Content: Using large language models, natural language processing (NLP), semantic analysis, and knowledge graphs to identify key topics and trends.- Map Insights into an Intuitive Platform Connect insights to companies, industries, and speakers for deeper context.As attendees join more events using Conference AI, their insights grow richer. The platform continuously builds a connected view of industry trends, speakers, and ideas.The Platform Offers A Three-Way Solution:- For Attendees: Access clear summaries, key takeaways, and insights from sessions they attend or miss-For Sponsors: Gain data-driven insights to better understand interests into companies and competitors-For Organizers: Unlock new revenue streams with premium insights packages they can offer as add-ons and enhanced attendee valueBuilt for Security, Designed for ScaleThe platform is enterprise-ready with built-in security and strict data controls. “Security and ethical AI use are core to everything we’ve built,” said Matthew Matze, Co-Founder & CTO.What’s NextFollowing its launch at Marketplace Risk, Conference AI will roll out to select conferences in 2025, expanding its platform features and audience reach.Want to bring Conference AI to your event?We’re onboarding new partners. Reach out at www.conferenceai.ai for a demo.About Conference AIConference AI is an AI-powered platform that captures and organizes insights from live conference sessions. Our AI agents attend every session, transcribing, analyzing, and transforming spoken content into actionable insights on our platform. Attendees access clear takeaways, and sponsors gain intent data directly from what’s discussed on stage.

