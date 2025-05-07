Sommers Schwartz Recognized by Michigan Lawyers Weekly for $3.75 Million Birth Injury Medical Malpractice Case Settlement

Detroit, Michigan – Sommers Schwartz, P.C. is proud to announce that Michigan Lawyers Weekly has recognized the firm’s recent medical malpractice cases among the “Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2024.” This esteemed acknowledgment reflects the firm’s unwavering commitment to securing justice for victims of medical negligence.

In a notable case earlier this year, attorney Richard Groffsky successfully negotiated a $3.75 million settlement on behalf of a newborn who suffered from hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) after being deprived of oxygen during labor. The confidential case alleged that the hospital and medical providers failed to provide appropriate care, resulting in significant, lifelong injuries for the child.

This outcome not only reflects the firm’s expertise in navigating complex medical malpractice cases but also reinforces its mission to ensure that families receive the compensation necessary to care for their loved ones. “We are honored to have our work acknowledged by Michigan Lawyers Weekly,” said Joe Bourgon, Chief Executive Officer of Sommers Schwartz. “These results not only demonstrate our commitment to fighting for justice but also highlight the importance of holding healthcare professionals accountable for their actions.”

This recognition by Michigan Lawyers Weekly is a testament to the knowledge and dedication of the attorneys at Sommers Schwartz, who work tirelessly on behalf of their clients. The firm remains a leader in the legal community, committed to providing exceptional representation and securing favorable outcomes for those affected by medical malpractice.

Sommers Schwartz is a powerhouse litigation firm made up of experienced personal injury lawyers, medical malpractice attorneys, commercial and business law attorneys, and employee rights lawyers fighting for unpaid wages and overtime. The law firm serves clients across the country from its offices in Michigan and California.

Sommers Schwartz, P.C.

3011 W. Grand Blvd. Suite 460D Detroit, MI 48202

(248) 355-0300

https://www.sommerspc.com/

Press Contact : Media Contact

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.