Corum Digital Named Canada's Most Innovative Digital Signage Company in 2025 Frost & Sullivan Report

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corum Digital, a Canadian digital signage technology company and parent of the MediaTile and firmChannel platforms, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the most innovative digital signage company in Canada and among the top three globally. Both platforms earned an Innovation Score of 4.70 out of 5.00 in the newly released 2025 Frost Radar: Digital Signage Solutions report."MediaTile and firmChannel, part of the Corum family, are setting new standards with AI-driven automation and hardware-agnostic designs. These platforms demonstrate a level of innovation that is helping reshape the future of digital signage," the report states.This recognition highlights Corum Digital's leadership in delivering secure, scalable, intelligent signage solutions across industries such as healthcare, education, retail, and corporate communications.firmChannel: Enterprise-Grade Security, Performance, and ControlBuilt for enterprise deployments and sold through a global network of partners, the firmChannel platform is recognized for its security-first architecture and advanced diagnostics."firmChannel has solidified its position as a key player in enterprise digital signage," noted Frost & Sullivan. "Its integration of AI tools for dynamic content, real-time monitoring, and predictive issue detection represents a significant advancement."MediaTile: Simplicity, Speed, and Marketing IntegrationThe MediaTile platform is highlighted for its intuitive design and ease of use, making it an ideal solution for lean teams and non-technical users. Its AI-powered content tools and real-time integrations allow marketers to deploy responsive, branded messaging at scale."MediaTile stands out for its accessibility, fast deployment, and ease of use," the report continues. "The platform applies AI across content creation and network management, helping users keep messaging timely, localized, and responsive without added complexity."A Message from Leadership"This recognition is incredibly meaningful to our entire team," said Amedeo Tarzia, President and CEO of Corum Digital. "Being ranked the most innovative digital signage company in Canada and one of the top three globally is a powerful endorsement of our efforts to make enterprise communication smarter, faster, and more scalable. Our purpose is to inspire more effective business communication, and this recognition affirms we're achieving it."About Corum DigitalCorum Digital is a Canadian technology company specializing in cloud-based digital signage CMS solutions. Through its MediaTile ( www.mediatile.com ) and firmChannel ( www.firmchannel.com ) brands, it serves organizations of all sizes across North America and globally.

