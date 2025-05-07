ToTo Marketing Launches Rideshare Rear-Window Billboards, Expanding Its National Out-of-Home Advertising Solutions

Rideshare Digital Billboards

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ToTo Marketing , a leading innovator in out-of-home (OOH) advertising, is proud to announce the launch of its latest media solution: rideshare rear-window billboards on Uber and Lyft vehicles, now live in Las Vegas and Miami. This new advertising format gives brands the ability to reach high-traffic urban markets with eye-catching messages that travel across key hotspots and entertainment zones.The new rideshare ad units are part of ToTo Marketing’s growing suite of OOH advertising services, designed to deliver maximum visibility and engagement. Strategically placed on the back windows of rideshare vehicles, these mobile digital billboards capture the attention of pedestrians and drivers alike, turning everyday car rides into high-impact brand impressions.“We're excited to offer rideshare rear-window billboards as a flexible, mobile option for brands looking to stand out in competitive markets like Las Vegas and Miami,” said Daniel Calderin, Owner of ToTo Marketing. “But what truly sets us apart is our ability to provide comprehensive, nationwide out-of-home advertising solutions under one roof.”Your One-Stop-Shop for Out-of-Home Advertising:ToTo Marketing is more than just rideshare advertising. As a full-service OOH agency, the company offers a wide array of media formats to support both regional and national campaigns, including:Mobile Billboards Nationwide – High-impact trucks with large-scale advertising canvases that drive directly through your target zones.Digital Billboards Nationwide – Premium LED billboard placements across major U.S. markets, delivering 24/7 brand visibility.Hologram Advertising Backpacks – Exclusive to ToTo Marketing, these cutting-edge 3D holographic backpacks turn brand ambassadors into walking advertisements, perfect for conventions, trade shows, and nightlife.With deep expertise in OOH media planning, placement, and execution, ToTo Marketing helps brands create unforgettable real-world advertising experiences that drive awareness, engagement, and ROI.About ToTo MarketingToTo Marketing is a results-driven out-of-home advertising agency specializing in mobile billboards, digital billboards, rideshare advertising, and hologram activations. Trusted by brands across industries, ToTo helps clients dominate high-traffic environments with creative, immersive, and high-visibility campaigns. From Las Vegas to New York, from Miami to Los Angeles—ToTo Marketing delivers out-of-home that performs.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to launch your next OOH campaign, visit www.marketingtoto.com or email marketingtoto@totoent.net.

