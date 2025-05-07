North Carolina Solar for All Community Advisory Board to meet May 14

The North Carolina Solar for All (EnergizeNC) Community Advisory Board will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, virtually.

Members of the public may join the meeting via Webex or go to the in-person listening location in Green Square, 217 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.

An agenda and supporting documents are available on the Solar for All Community Advisory Board webpage.

Event: Solar for All (EnergizeNC) Community Advisory Board Meeting

When: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 10 a.m.

Join via Webex: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mab320bcb5be5189778348d01dd848704

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2435 088 7195

Meeting Password: SFACAB2025 (73222220 when dialing from a phone)

Join by Telephone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll, +1-904-900-2303 United States Toll (Jacksonville)

The Solar for All (EnergizeNC) Community Advisory Board will provide input on various aspects of program design, including on workforce development, consumer protection, outreach and communication, financial incentive design, and program eligibility.

North Carolina Solar for All (EnergizeNC)

In April 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) awarded $156 million to EnergizeNC, North Carolina’s Solar for All coalition, to expand access to residential and community solar in low-income and disadvantaged communities. The coalition is led by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s State Energy Office, in collaboration with the NC Clean Energy Technology Center, the NC Clean Energy Fund, and Advanced Energy.

The program aims to lower energy costs for participating residents, create good-paying jobs, and provide North Carolina families with access to reliable, affordable energy. Following a planning and design period, the EnergizeNC coalition anticipates launching services to households in late 2025. These services will transform solar energy growth statewide, enabling the rapid deployment of distributed solar and associated storage and delivering meaningful benefits to low income and rural communities across the state.

Stay up to date at EnergizeNC.com, the coalition's website.