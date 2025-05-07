Press Releases

05/07/2025

Connecticut Residents Urged to Surrender or Dispose of Unsolicited Packages of Seeds

(STATEWIDE) – The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg), are urging residents to remain vigilant following reports of unsolicited seed packages arriving by mail. It is important to follow guidance from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to report and safely handle these suspicious seed shipments, which may pose environmental and agricultural risks.

If a Connecticut resident has received unsolicited seeds, please dispose of the material following the guidance below:

USDA Preferred Option: Surrender Seed Packages for Destruction

Surrender the seeds and packaging to the USDA Plant Protection and Quarantine office at USDA APHIS PPQ, 97 Barnes Road Unit 200, Wallingford, CT 06492. The seeds can also be dropped off at this address.

Place the unopened seed packet and any packaging, including the mailing label in a mailing envelope. If the seed packets are open, first place the seeds and their packaging into a zip-lock bag, seal it, and then place everything into a mailing envelope.



Please include your name, address, and phone number so that a State or Federal agriculture official can contact you for additional information, if needed.



If you received other unsolicited items in addition to seeds, please only send the seeds.

Other USDA Approved Option: Disposal Option for Seed Packages

Do not open the seed packet.

Completely wrap and enclose the packet with duct tape.

Place the wrapped seed packet in a zip-lock bag, squeeze out any air, and seal.

Place inside another zip-lock bag, squeeze out any air, and seal.

Fold over to reduce size and completely cover the folded bag with duct tape. This will help prevent the bag from bursting and will keep water and sun from reaching the seeds.

Discard in trash.

If you are unable to surrender the seed or have already planted the seed, please email The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (caes.stateentomologist@ct.gov) for further instruction and provide the following information: Name, Address, Phone number, e-mail address. Seeds can pose a significant risk for U.S. agriculture and natural resources because they can carry diseases or insects that may harm crops. Imported vegetable or agricultural seed must meet labeling and phytosanitary requirements and be inspected by USDA and customs at the port of entry. The USDA is committed to preventing the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protecting U.S. agriculture from disease, invasive pests, and noxious weeds. Additional information is available at www.aphis.usda.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

CAES: Jacob Ricker, Jacob.Ricker@ct.gov

CT DoAg: Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov, 860-573-0323

Portal.ct.gov/caes

http://www.ctgrown.gov