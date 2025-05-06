WTO members discuss pathways for sustainable agriculture in global trade

In her opening remarks, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that sustainable agriculture remains at the core of the WTO's work and of critical importance to all members.

"Agriculture is not merely another sector. It is the backbone of many economies, a huge employer in many countries, the lifeblood of rural development and the foundation of food security and nutrition. No society can be stable economically, financially or socially if its people are unable to reliably access affordable and nutritious food," she said.

The Chair of the General Council, Ambassador Saqer Abdullah Almoqbel of Saudi Arabia, underlined the importance of the retreat as the world stands at a critical juncture in global development.

"With the world's population expected to exceed 10 billion by 2050, the demand for food and resources is increasing exponentially. The intersection of trade and sustainable agriculture has never been more essential. It is key to achieving global food and livelihood security, promoting rural development, fostering economic growth and building environmental resilience," he said.

Experts from international and regional organizations shared insights on the foundational elements of sustainable agriculture, helping WTO members over the two-day retreat to engage, understand key issues, and appreciate diverse local and regional contexts.

Takeaways from the retreat and suggestions from the chair will be circulated to members in the coming days.