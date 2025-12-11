DG Okonjo-Iweala congratulates 2025 cohort of WTO Young Professionals

The ninth cohort of the Young Professional Programme (YPP) joined the WTO Secretariat in January 2025. Over the past 12 months, they have engaged in the work of the WTO across 13 divisions, gaining hands-on experience of WTO activities and the multilateral trading system.

Addressing the young professionals, DG Okonjo-Iweala praised their contributions and highlighted the importance of the YPP in strengthening diversity within the WTO Secretariat.

"Over the past year, you have contributed your energy, your ideas and your expertise to the work of the WTO. You have been part of a team that is navigating the greatest disruptions faced by the multilateral trading system since its creation 80 years ago. I hope you have found the journey both challenging and rewarding."

Speaking on behalf of the 2025 cohort, Chiafuchu Benard from Cameroon paid tribute to the leadership of the Director-General and expressed gratitude to the WTO Secretariat and to WTO members that have contributed to the Global Trust Fund. "To members, we say contributing to the Global Trust Fund and supporting the Young Professionals Programme is an investment to ensure the future of global trade is more predictable, sustainable, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of people everywhere."

He added: "Despite the challenges, the WTO remains resilient and continues to deliver results that improves the lives of people and the planet. Undoubtedly, much needs to be done to reform and reposition the organization and we trust members to do so. As outgoing YPs, this is the message we take back with us."

The ceremony was attended by ambassadors and delegates from WTO members represented by the young professionals. They praised the programme and commended its role in nurturing talent, promoting diversity and strengthening the multilateral trading system.

This year's young professionals hailed from Angola, Armenia, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Georgia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Moldova, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, The Gambia, Togo and Viet Nam.

Launched in 2016, the YPP aims to build capacity on WTO-related issues, broaden representation within the WTO Secretariat and foster trade expertise in unrepresented or under-represented members.

Reflections from the YPs

"The YPP significantly strengthened me as a professional, not only through technical exposure, but also by reinforcing the values embedded in the multilateral trading system, something I experienced daily through my work and interactions with members. It reminded me that supporting developing countries and least developed countries is not only a moral imperative; in fact, it benefits all countries that participate in the multilateral trading system by fostering more equitable growth, greater stability and a more predictable trading environment. Based on this experience, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked as a Young Professional at the WTO." Lucas Narciso Pimenta Ricardo (Angola)

"Participating in the WTO Young Professionals Programme gave me a practical, hands-on understanding of how the multilateral trading system operates, not just in theory but in real-world practice. I gained direct experience in negotiations, which enhanced my ability to grasp the complexities involved in balancing diverse national interests within a rules-based trading system. The experience also strengthened my analytical skills in legal, economic and policy areas, while helping me build a global network of delegates, experts, and peers." Edgar Hovhannisyan (Armenia)

"Over the course of this year as a young professional, I gained a deeper understanding of the operational realities of WTO work and understood the intricacies of compliance in the multilateral trading system. I strengthened my analytical skills through contributions to the Trade Policy Reviews of Zambia and The Gambia, deepened my knowledge of regional integration issues, and learned to navigate the institutional processes that shape members' engagement. This year at the WTO has been the most rewarding experience." Faith Mbakhwa (Botswana)

"My participation in the YP Programme has been an incredible journey of professional growth. Working with the Director-General's Office and coordinating across WTO Secretariat divisions, particularly at the intersection of the current global trade context, was deeply enriching. I encountered both intellectual and practical challenges that sharpened my analytical skills and deepened my understanding of global trade dynamics and trade policy. From drafting briefing notes to supporting the preparation of high-level meetings, each task demanded precision, adaptability and a commitment to excellence. These experiences not only enhanced my expertise in economic diplomacy but also reinforced my dedication to the Secretariat's mission of promoting sustainable and inclusive trade. I leave the programme more inspired and better equipped to advocate for a global trading system that benefits all." Stan Sanon (Burkina Faso)

"The YPP has been more than a programme; it has been a journey of growth, confidence and trust-building, both with myself and with the incredible team around me. Working closely on the complexities of tariff and especially non-tariff measures showed me how much global trade depends not only on rules, but also on trust, collaboration and the willingness to learn from one another. Through this experience, I saw how understanding and trust can turn challenging tasks into shared achievements and create space for every member, especially the least developed and developing, to be heard and to help shape the system. This year has touched me deeply and strengthened my resolve to champion inclusive, practical solutions that truly make a difference." Eriya Chea (Cambodia)

"During my year in the Young Professionals Programme, I learned a great deal about how the WTO works and how trade information is produced, checked and used. Working in the Trade Policy Statistics Section gave me a much deeper understanding of tariff and import data, Sustainable Development Goal reporting, and analytical work. I discovered how complex global trade data can be, and how important accuracy, methodology, and collaboration are in every step of the process. What marked me the most this year was the opportunity to work with dedicated and knowledgeable colleagues. Their guidance and support helped me grow professionally and gave me a clearer vision of the kind of work I want to continue doing in the future. This programme has strengthened my motivation to pursue a career in international trade statistics and economic analysis, and I am very grateful for the chance to have been part of it." Siramane Coulibaly (Côte d'Ivoire)

"Working in the WTO Rules Division gave me hands-on experience of trade remedies, dispute settlement and multilateral negotiations. I honed my skills in research, analysis and outreach, thus enhancing my understanding of multilateral trade processes." Tatia Nikvashvili (Georgia)

"Working alongside supportive and experienced colleagues in the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF) and the Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Section has been an invaluable experience. Over the past year, I have gained a deeper understanding of how food safety, plant health and animal health challenges shape global trade. A few moments stand out for me: providing guidance on proposal development to applicants seeking STDF funding, helping organize an SPS Committee thematic session on science-based import controls, and supporting the delivery of the "Essentials for SPS Committee Participation" virtual course. I'm especially grateful for the network I've built along the way, and I look forward to building on these experiences in my future endeavours." Angela Benefo (Ghana)

"Working at the WTO in the Director-General's Office as a Young Professional has been a unique and unforgettable experience. Having the opportunity to learn directly from the DG, follow discussions closely, and contribute to key initiatives and events has been truly rewarding. Over the past year, my belief in the WTO's importance has only grown stronger, and seeing the dedication and collaboration that drive multilateral trade has been inspiring. The programme provided meaningful hands-on exposure, from policy analysis to coordination and cross-team collaboration. Working in depth on trade-related files and taking part in discussions with various divisions helped me understand the system from multiple angles and gave me exposure to a wide range of topics and perspectives. This experience enabled me to develop both professionally and personally." Hiral Hirani (Kenya)

"I am grateful to have been a part of the Strategy, Monitoring and Evaluation section with ITTC, which has taught me a high level of adaptability amidst changing operational landscapes. Working on new tasks elevated my critical and holistic thinking in solving problems, highlighted the relevance of quality data in monitoring and evaluation for decision making, and enabled me to have a clearer view of the role of WTO technical assistance in building capacity for trade. I now have a better overview and appreciate how divisions work together to make multilateral trade more transparent, adaptive and inclusive." Julia Sibale (Malawi)

"My experience as a young professional in the Trade and Environment Division has been profoundly enriching. I had the unique opportunity to witness firsthand how members work cooperatively to integrate climate considerations into trade discussions - ensuring that climate measures do not become barriers to trade, while trade policies are designed in ways that align with global climate pledges. Among many takeaways, I learned about the regional challenges and opportunities at stake in addressing plastics pollution and harmful fossil fuel subsidies, as well as how members shape the discussions toward common ground, leaving no one behind. Despite the turbulent times the WTO is currently navigating, I feel privileged to have witnessed the enduring value of the multilateral trading system, the multitude of tools it provides, and the ways in which members engage to leverage this organization's avenues to build more inclusive economies and secure a more sustainable future that serves us all. " Alexandra Vartan (Moldova)

"My experience in the Young Professionals Programme has been transformative in shaping my understanding of multilateral trade governance and international cooperation. The most significant takeaway has been learning to navigate the delicate balance between technical precision and diplomatic sensitivity. Beyond the technical skills, the programme has reinforced the value of collaborative problem-solving in a multicultural environment. Working alongside colleagues from different backgrounds has broadened my approach to policy challenges. The experience has also deepened my appreciation for the WTO's role as a forum for dialogue, not just rule-making. I am grateful for the opportunity to have contributed to and benefited from the organization's mission during this formative period of my career." Ovonlen Ebhohimhen (Nigeria)

"My most significant takeaways from the programme centre on the depth of technical learning I acquired and the practical insights I gained into the functioning of the WTO dispute settlement system. Working directly on a dispute strengthened my analytical skills, particularly in applying treaty interpretation to complex issues. I also learned the value of seeking guidance from senior lawyers, whose support helped me understand intricate legal concepts and ultimately work more confidently and independently. I further gained meaningful insights into the importance of teamwork, effective communication, and adaptability when collaborating in a high-pressure professional environment. Exposure to a wide range of responsibilities, opportunities to interact with experts, and involvement in the daily work of the organization broadened my perspective and enhanced my skills." Nada Alsalmi (Saudi Arabia)

"Participating in the YPP in 2025 has been an immensely valuable and transformative experience, even more than I anticipated. I have developed an understanding about the functioning of the General Council, expertise in digital trade, and appreciation of the challenges facing the multilateral trading system. I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity and look forward to leveraging what I have learned to continue contributing to effective solutions through international trade for people and the planet." Ethel Hui Yan Tan (Singapore)

"During my time in the Market Access Division, I learned how important it is to have a strong and practical understanding of WTO Agreements. The work moved me beyond theory and into real practice through drafting documents, writing formal meeting minutes, and preparing Chair speaking notes. Working on a Staff Working Paper on preference utilization strengthened my research skills and preparing notifications on non-preferential rules of origin for more than ten members helped me to understand the significance of transparency in global trade system. Managing the e-agenda and entering inputs from delegations also improved my digital skills." Kutubo Jarju (The Gambia)

"My experience in the WTO Young Professionals Programme has been profoundly enriching, particularly through my assignment with the Institute for Training and Technical Cooperation (ITTC). One of the most significant takeaways has been gaining a deeper and more practical understanding of the multilateral trading system and the WTO's capacity-building efforts. Working within the ITTC allowed me to see how technical assistance, training, and knowledge-sharing shape the ability of developing and least-developed countries to engage effectively in global trade. A further important insight has been the value of collaboration within a highly international, multidisciplinary and dynamic environment. Engaging with colleagues across the ITTC and other divisions as well as learning from experts with decades of experience, broadened my perspectives and reinforced the importance of well-designed, data-driven technical assistance." Wenkonta Pasgo (Togo)

"My year as a YP in the Trade in Services and Investment Division has been an incredible learning journey. Working on domestic regulation showed me how even small improvements in regulatory processes can make a real difference for transparency, fairness and opportunities for service providers. I was fortunate to contribute to technical assistance activities and to the publication of the WTO-World Bank Handbook on Good Regulatory Practices, learning how to turn complex ideas into practical guidance for policymakers. I am deeply grateful for the support and mentorship of my supervisor, which helped me grow throughout the programme. Overall, the YPP has sharpened my skills, broadened my perspective, and inspired me to keep contributing to better international trade governance." Viet Duc Tran (Viet Nam)