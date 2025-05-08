Rescue Organization Offers $1000 Cash Prize to YouTuber for Most Creative Short Video

Feral Cat Rescue

MAKE A VIDEO - SAVE A LIFE - WIN $1000

I would rather that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.” — William Blackstone

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new YouTube channel, Cat Dad-Feral Cat Rescue https://www.youtube.com/@CatDad-FeralCatRescue has broken the mold and on line tradition by setting a new standard of how to start a YouTube Channel.The newly formed channel which states it’s an informational and educational channel for feline enthusiasts everywhere, will not be releasing their first informational video about cats or the care of cats.The channels first uploaded video www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWH58YVdY1k ) gives anyone watching an opportunity to create a video explaining why an innocent man should be released from a Tennessee prison. The video gives compelling evidence ( https://www.tninnocence.org/greg-lance ) of Greg Lance’s www.justice4greg.com ) 25 year struggle with an unconstitutional conviction, waiting to be reunited with his family.When I asked, why post this on a cat form, the channels producer replied, “Cat lives matter and so do human lives, I was inspired by recently appointed Pardon Czar, Alice Marie Johnson’s public statement ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5uq_4mk6Vw0 ) to the nation, I knew I had to do something for Greg”. I wanted to offer $5,000 for the best video. I could only come up with $1000. Ms. Johnson’s speech moved and inspired me to do the right thing”.The rules of the challenge are simple, make and upload a video to YouTube explaining why you think Greg should be released, send a link of your uploaded video to fcrys@fcrys.org, like and subscribe to the channel and promote your video. The video with best content and views will be selected for the $1000 prize. That's not all, the channels producer goes on to say, If you happen to be a You Tuber and win, expect your channel to go viral as the winner could be interviewed by news media outlets from around the world for "best video, to save a life”. In addition, the winner and their channel will be featured in a EIN Press Release out of Washington D.C.Humaria Yasmeen is the co-editor of the video at ( https://www.youtube.com/@Yesmeen-portfolio When I asked the “Cat Dad” about the channels future, he replied, “We must always do the right thing for people, cats and all animals”. After I interviewed the “Cat Dad” and got my notes together, I realized this is one producer that’s not kitten around!NEWS PROVIDED BYFeral Cat Rescue & Youth Sanctuary

Make A Video - Save A Life - Win $1000

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.