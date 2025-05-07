Governor Ivey Salutes Alabama Exporters Driving Growth with Trade Excellence Awards

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday recognized five outstanding Alabama companies for their international success, presenting them with the 2025 Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards during a ceremony at the State Capitol.

The awards honor companies whose global achievements are elevating Alabama’s economy and extending the reach of the “Made in Alabama” brand.

In addition to the honorees, Governor Ivey celebrated Mercedes-Benz U.S. International for its role in enhancing Alabama’s global business reputation through robust export activity. She also officially proclaimed May as “World Trade Month” in Alabama.

“These exporters are proving that Alabama businesses can compete — and win — on the global stage,” said Governor Ivey. “As they grow their international presence, they’re also creating jobs and opportunity here at home. Their success sends a powerful message: Alabama is open for business and ready to lead.”

The awards come at a time of strong performance for Alabama exports. In 2024, state exports surged to $26.8 billion, the second-highest total on record and a nearly 30% increase over pre-pandemic levels. Alabama-made products reached 194 countries, driven by demand for motor vehicles.

“Here in Alabama, we see international engagement as a powerful opportunity — one that fuels growth in every corner of our state,” said Secretary Ellen McNair.

The Alabama exporters honored today are:

Central Steel Service has grown from a small domestic operation into a global force in the distribution of high-strength, corrosion-resistant steels used in the infrastructure of bridges, railcars, pollution control systems and architectural design around the world. The Pelham company exports to markets including Canada, Mexico, Colombia, New Zealand, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia and more.

has grown from a small domestic operation into a global force in the distribution of high-strength, corrosion-resistant steels used in the infrastructure of bridges, railcars, pollution control systems and architectural design around the world. The Pelham company exports to markets including Canada, Mexico, Colombia, New Zealand, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia and more. Huntsville-based SEA Wire and Cable is a recognized leader in the distribution of military and aerospace wire, cable and harnessing products, serving major defense contractors like Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, as well as countless partners across more than a dozen top export markets.

is a recognized leader in the distribution of military and aerospace wire, cable and harnessing products, serving major defense contractors like Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, as well as countless partners across more than a dozen top export markets. Theodore-based Silver Ships designs and builds high-quality aluminum workboats for military, government and commercial clients around the world. With cutting-edge production facilities — including a newly expanded manufacturing site opened in 2024 — Silver Ships’ vessels sail far beyond U.S. waters, reaching customers in Montenegro, the Philippines, Guatemala and other parts of the globe.

designs and builds high-quality aluminum workboats for military, government and commercial clients around the world. With cutting-edge production facilities — including a newly expanded manufacturing site opened in 2024 — Silver Ships’ vessels sail far beyond U.S. waters, reaching customers in Montenegro, the Philippines, Guatemala and other parts of the globe. Headquartered in Bessemer, Special Shapes Refractory Co. has been a pioneer in the manufacturing of custom-engineered refractory shapes, serving vital sectors like steel, aluminum, power generation and petrochemicals. The firm has made a global impact, exporting to markets including Argentina, Austria, Egypt, India, France, Mexico and more.

has been a pioneer in the manufacturing of custom-engineered refractory shapes, serving vital sectors like steel, aluminum, power generation and petrochemicals. The firm has made a global impact, exporting to markets including Argentina, Austria, Egypt, India, France, Mexico and more. Huntsville-based System Studies & Simulation Inc., or S³, provides programmatic, technical, maintenance and advanced flight training services to the U.S. military and its allied and partner nations. With operations in over 26 global locations, S³ has established a strong international presence in key markets including Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the UAE.

The ceremony also honored Mike Lee of Page & Jones for his decades of leadership in international logistics. A licensed Customs House Broker and a key figure in Alabama’s maritime trade, Lee has helped shape the state’s global business infrastructure.

“It’s been a privilege knowing and working with Mike for the past 15 years and today we recognize not just a leader in logistics, but a tireless advocate for trade, for Alabama and for the people and partnerships that keep commerce moving forward,” said Christina Stimpson, Chief Officer of Global Business for the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The Department of Commerce’s Global Business Office offers training, market insight, and international connections to help Alabama businesses succeed abroad.

Through its role in Export Alabama, the office partners with agencies across the state to support companies seeking new global opportunities.

A photo from today’s event is attached.

###