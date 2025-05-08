ReCarbon & Emerging Fuels Technology Sign Collaboration Agreement for the Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels

Biogas to SAF

ReCarbon & EFT sign five-year TCA to integrate technologies to produce SAF from biogas. The collaboration aims to reduce costs and accelerate SAF deployment.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReCarbon Inc. (“ReCarbon”) and Emerging Fuels Technology, Inc. (EFT) announced today the signing of a five-year TCA to develop, test, and integrate their respective technologies for the production of SAF.ReCarbon’s proprietary system converts greenhouse gases—including biogas and other waste-derived sources of carbon dioxide and methane—into carbon-negative synthesis gas (“syngas”). EFT’s patented Technology Platform is designed to convert syngas into industry-leading yields of SAF. Through this TCA, the companies will work to integrate their technologies to reduce both operating and capital costs for SAF production, supporting a more competitive and scalable commercial pathway.The TCA also contemplates a wide range of activities, including integration studies for both processes, feasibility studies, and pilot testing at EFT’s research and pilot facilities in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Jay Kim, Founder and CEO, ReCarbon: “ReCarbon has developed a foundational technology for the emerging climate-positive, clean energy powered global economy. We are thrilled to execute this Agreement with EFT, the leader amongst globally recognized Fischer-Tropsch technology providers, accelerating our product deployment to produce SAF worldwide and the realization of our mission to restore the Earth.Mark Agee, Vice President, Business Development, EFT: “This Agreement represents a significant opportunity for both companies to pursue SAF projects in the US and worldwide. Having the ability to produce SAF from multiple feedstocks positions us at the forefront for delivering competitive solutions for SAF projects worldwide.”About ReCarbon ReCarbon, Inc. is a clean energy company that transforms waste biogas and industrial carbon emissions into valuable source gases and clean fuels. The company specializes in its proprietary plasma-based technology platform that transforms carbon dioxide (CO₂) and methane (CH4) into revenue-generating clean fuels, supporting the growth of the circular waste to value and the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries.For more information, visit www.recarboninc.com About Emerging Fuels TechnologyEFT is a global leader in Fischer-Tropsch (FT) synthesis and upgrading technologies for producing synthetic, renewable, and sustainable fuels and chemicals. Collaborating with syngas technology providers, EFT converts diverse feedstocks — including biogas, biomass, and CO₂ from industrial and biogenic sources, direct air capture, and seawater capture — into customized solutions. EFT licenses its technology platform to third parties, offering engineering and laboratory support such as process design, simulation, catalyst testing, sample production, training, and more.For more information, please visit www.emergingfuels.com

