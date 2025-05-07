I KNOW CATHERINE, THE LOG LADY BEGINS ACADEMY AWARD-QUALIFYING RUN AT LAEMMLE GLENDALE MAY 9–15

I Know Catherine, The Log Lady at Laemmle Glendale 5/9-15

With Special Late-Night Screenings of David Lynch Presents: I Don’t Know Jack and 7 Year ZigZag

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The authorized and emotionally powerful documentary I Know Catherine, The Log Lady opens at Laemmle Glendale from May 9–15 for a one-week Academy Award-qualifying run, following sold-out screenings in Hollywood, Ashland, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York.

Hailed by Variety as “an engrossing look at the life of a multi-faceted woman,” the film honors the life and legacy of Catherine E. Coulson, best known as the Log Lady in David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks. But her career spanned far beyond that iconic role. Coulson was one of the first women to take on the role of assistant camera/focus puller. She was one of David Lynch’s oldest and closet friends.

When Lynch called in 2014 to invite her to reprise her role as the Log Lady in the upcoming Twin Peaks revival, she said yes. But within weeks, Catherine was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Would she live long enough to fulfill her final role?

“I Know Catherine” depicts Catherine’s race against death to complete her artistic journey with a lot of help from her friends. It’s a story of the love of art and a tale of living and dying well.

Directed by Richard Green and produced by Jenny Sullivan, I Know Catherine features more than 40 interviews with Catherine’s friends, family, and collaborators, including Kyle MacLachlan, Robert Schenkkan, Mark Frost, Micheal Horse, Nicolas Meyer, Fred Elmes, and more.

At its recent sold-out screening at the Egyptian Theatre for American Cinematheque’s This Is Not A Fiction documentary festival, a panel including MacLachlan, Frost, and David Lynch’s longtime producing partner Sabrina S. Sutherland underscored just how far-reaching Catherine’s influence truly was.

As part of its Los Angeles run, two exclusive late-night theatrical releases from the Next Step Studios vault will also screen at Laemmle Glendale.

Friday, May 9 at 10:15 PM – 7 Year ZigZag. A genre-defying cinematic poem told in rhyme and swing, this one-of-a-kind film explores a young man’s winding path through responsibility, creativity, and love. Visually daring and emotionally inventive, 7 Year ZigZag is unlike anything else onscreen.

Saturday, May 10 at 10:15 PM – David Lynch Presents: I Don’t Know Jack. This haunting documentary delves into the mysterious life and unsolved death of Eraserhead and Twin Peaks actor Jack Nance—Coulson’s first husband and Lynch’s lifelong friend. Featuring interviews with Lynch, Coulson, Dennis Hopper, Charlotte Stewart, and others, the film explores a legacy full of brilliance and loss.

I Know Catherine, The Log Lady: 115 minutes / Not Rated

