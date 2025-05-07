Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,122 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 712 Printer's Number 0726

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Senate Bill 712

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

YAW, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in development, further providing for definitions and for plugging requirements.

Memo Subject

Clarifying Reasonable Effort for Well Plugging

Actions

0726 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, May 2, 2025
Reported as committed, May 7, 2025
First consideration, May 7, 2025

Generated 05/07/2025 04:41 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 712 Printer's Number 0726

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more