Senate Bill 712 Printer's Number 0726
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Senate Bill 712
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
YAW, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in development, further providing for definitions and for plugging requirements.
Memo Subject
Clarifying Reasonable Effort for Well Plugging
Actions
|0726
|Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, May 2, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 7, 2025
|First consideration, May 7, 2025
Generated 05/07/2025 04:41 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.