Senate Bill 704 Printer's Number 0725
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Sponsors
YAW, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, MASTRIANO, CULVER, VOGEL, FARRY, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, FLYNN, MILLER
Short Title
An Act providing for stabilization and security of Pennsylvania's electricity supply and for identifying and designating sites suitable for natural gas electric generation projects.
Memo Subject
Grid Stabilization and Security Act
Generated 05/07/2025 04:41 PM
