Senate Bill 704 Printer's Number 0725

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Sponsors YAW, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, MASTRIANO, CULVER, VOGEL, FARRY, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, FLYNN, MILLER

Short Title An Act providing for stabilization and security of Pennsylvania's electricity supply and for identifying and designating sites suitable for natural gas electric generation projects.

Memo Subject Grid Stabilization and Security Act

Generated 05/07/2025 04:41 PM

