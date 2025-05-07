Submit Release
Senate Bill 731 Printer's Number 0749

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Senate Bill 731

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FARRY, COLLETT, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE, LANGERHOLC, HAYWOOD, BAKER, J. WARD

Short Title

An Act amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, in pharmaceutical assistance for the elderly, providing for short title of chapter and further providing for determination of eligibility; and making an editorial change.

Memo Subject

PACE/PACENET Social Security COLA Moratorium

Actions

0749 Referred to AGING AND YOUTH, May 5, 2025
Reported as committed, May 7, 2025
First consideration, May 7, 2025

Generated 05/07/2025 04:41 PM

