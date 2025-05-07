Senate Bill 731 Printer's Number 0749

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Senate Bill 731 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FARRY, COLLETT, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE, LANGERHOLC, HAYWOOD, BAKER, J. WARD Short Title An Act amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, in pharmaceutical assistance for the elderly, providing for short title of chapter and further providing for determination of eligibility; and making an editorial change. Memo Subject PACE/PACENET Social Security COLA Moratorium Actions 0749 Referred to AGING AND YOUTH, May 5, 2025 Reported as committed, May 7, 2025 First consideration, May 7, 2025 Generated 05/07/2025 04:41 PM

