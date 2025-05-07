Senate Bill 731 Printer's Number 0749
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Senate Bill 731
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
FARRY, COLLETT, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE, LANGERHOLC, HAYWOOD, BAKER, J. WARD
Short Title
An Act amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, in pharmaceutical assistance for the elderly, providing for short title of chapter and further providing for determination of eligibility; and making an editorial change.
Memo Subject
PACE/PACENET Social Security COLA Moratorium
Actions
|0749
|Referred to AGING AND YOUTH, May 5, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 7, 2025
|First consideration, May 7, 2025
Generated 05/07/2025 04:41 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.