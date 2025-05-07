Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,124 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 682 Printer's Number 0671

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Senate Bill 682

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

YAW, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, DUSH

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 28, 1995 (P.L.89, No.18), known as the Conservation and Natural Resources Act, in renaming Department of Environmental Resources and defining rulemaking authority of Department of Environmental Protection, repealing provisions relating to Department of Environmental Protection and providing for Department of Environmental Services; and making editorial changes.

Memo Subject

Department of Environmental Protection Name Change

Actions

0671 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, April 28, 2025
Reported as committed, May 7, 2025
First consideration, May 7, 2025

Generated 05/07/2025 04:41 PM


 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 682 Printer's Number 0671

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more