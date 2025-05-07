Senate Bill 682 Printer's Number 0671
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Senate Bill 682
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
YAW, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 28, 1995 (P.L.89, No.18), known as the Conservation and Natural Resources Act, in renaming Department of Environmental Resources and defining rulemaking authority of Department of Environmental Protection, repealing provisions relating to Department of Environmental Protection and providing for Department of Environmental Services; and making editorial changes.
Memo Subject
Department of Environmental Protection Name Change
Actions
|Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, April 28, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 7, 2025
|First consideration, May 7, 2025
