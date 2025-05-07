Senate Bill 682 Printer's Number 0671

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Senate Bill 682 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors YAW, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, DUSH Short Title An Act amending the act of June 28, 1995 (P.L.89, No.18), known as the Conservation and Natural Resources Act, in renaming Department of Environmental Resources and defining rulemaking authority of Department of Environmental Protection, repealing provisions relating to Department of Environmental Protection and providing for Department of Environmental Services; and making editorial changes. Memo Subject Department of Environmental Protection Name Change Actions 0671 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, April 28, 2025 Reported as committed, May 7, 2025 First consideration, May 7, 2025 Generated 05/07/2025 04:41 PM



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.